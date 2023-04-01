Tommy Fleetwood banks on home comforts for elusive major title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. Tommy Fleetwood banks on home comforts for elusive major title
Tommy Fleetwood banks on home comforts for elusive major title
Tommy Fleetwood has two top five finishes at The Open
Tommy Fleetwood has two top five finishes at The Open
Reuters
Tommy Fleetwood (32) will be on familiar territory at Hoylake as he bids to become the first Englishman to win the British Open since Nick Faldo in 1992.

Fleetwood was born in Southport, around 30 miles north of Royal Liverpool, and the world number 21 would be a popular champion after a couple of near-misses.

"It's nice to have a week that feels so close to home," Fleetwood told reporters on Wednesday. "Course is great. It's changed a lot since the last Open (in 2014)."

He finished second in the 2019 Open at Portrush and tied fourth 12 months ago at St Andrews.

"As soon as the week starts you start sort of feeling The Open atmosphere, which you always think is very, very cool," Fleetwood said.

"I've imagined winning it about a million times probably. Winning a major is a dream, winning The Open is a huge, huge dream. Having the opportunity to do it so close to where you grew up is something that's very unique and very special."

Fleetwood will play the first two rounds at Hoylake with American world number one Scottie Scheffler (23) and Australian Adam Scott (43), both former Masters champions.

"I get on with both guys very, very well. I enjoy being around them. I enjoy playing golf with them. It's a really nice three-ball for me," he said.

"I was very happy with the guys that I'm playing with. Great golfers, both very good at winning tournaments," Fleetwood added.

"It's always good to be around those people that are at the top of the game and make sure you're always trying to keep pace with them."

Mentions
GolfThe Open Championship PGA TourFleetwood TommyScheffler ScottieScott Adam
Related Articles
Rory McIlroy to launch British Open bid alongside Jon Rahm and Justin Rose
McIlroy in good place to end long major drought heading into British Open on Thursday
Five leading contenders to watch at the British Open in Hoylake
Show more
Golf
R&A welcomes LIV merger with PGA and DP Tours ahead of The Open
Scottie Scheffler happy to fly under the radar at British Open as he targets second major
Jon Rahm primed to end Spain's 35-year wait for British Open champion
British Open brings golf's elite stars together ahead of uncertain future
British Open champion Cameron Smith optimistic after PGA Tour-LIV merger
Warriors' Steph Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one
Sweden's Vincent Norrman beats Nathan Kimsey in play-off for PGA Barbasol title
Rory McIlroy birdies last hole to seal dramatic Scottish Open win
McIlroy ready for anything after taking Scottish Open lead with 10 under par
PGA Tour and LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Aubameyang set for Marseille, Benjamin Mendy returns to football
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |