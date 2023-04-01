Ankle injury forces 'gutted' Tom Kim out of Wyndham Championship title defence

Tom Kim lines up a putt on the 18th green on day four of the British Open Championship

South Korean Tom Kim (21) won't defend his title at the US PGA Tour Wyndham Championship next week as he recovers from the ankle injury he played through on the way to a runner-up finish at the British Open.

Kim used a cast along with ice therapy and other treatment to make it through the Open Championship at Hoylake last week after injuring his ankle when he slipped at his rental house after the first round.

After deciding not to withdraw, Kim shot three straight rounds in the 60s to tie for second with Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka behind runaway winner Brian Harman.

"I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA Tour win," Kim said in a statement released by Wyndham organisers on Wednesday.

"I am still having a hard time with my ankle so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely."

Tom Kim plays from the 15th tee on the opening day of the British Open Championship AFP

Kim produced a stunning nine-under-par 61 in the final round to earn his first PGA Tour title at Sedgefield Country Club last year.

He went on to win a second title at the Shriners Children's Open, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on tour before turning 21.

He also starred for the International Team at last year's Presidents Cup.