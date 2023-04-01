Ankle injury forces 'gutted' Tom Kim out of Wyndham Championship title defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Wyndham Championship PGA Tour
  4. Ankle injury forces 'gutted' Tom Kim out of Wyndham Championship title defence
Ankle injury forces 'gutted' Tom Kim out of Wyndham Championship title defence
Tom Kim lines up a putt on the 18th green on day four of the British Open Championship
Tom Kim lines up a putt on the 18th green on day four of the British Open Championship
AFP
South Korean Tom Kim (21) won't defend his title at the US PGA Tour Wyndham Championship next week as he recovers from the ankle injury he played through on the way to a runner-up finish at the British Open.

Kim used a cast along with ice therapy and other treatment to make it through the Open Championship at Hoylake last week after injuring his ankle when he slipped at his rental house after the first round.

After deciding not to withdraw, Kim shot three straight rounds in the 60s to tie for second with Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka behind runaway winner Brian Harman.

"I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA Tour win," Kim said in a statement released by Wyndham organisers on Wednesday.

"I am still having a hard time with my ankle so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely."

Tom Kim plays from the 15th tee on the opening day of the British Open Championship
AFP

Kim produced a stunning nine-under-par 61 in the final round to earn his first PGA Tour title at Sedgefield Country Club last year.

He went on to win a second title at the Shriners Children's Open, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win twice on tour before turning 21.

He also starred for the International Team at last year's Presidents Cup.

Mentions
GolfKim Joo-hyungWyndham Championship PGA TourPGA Tour
Related Articles
British Open champion Cameron Smith optimistic after PGA Tour-LIV merger
McIlroy ready for anything after taking Scottish Open lead with 10 under par
PGA Tour and LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
Show more
Golf
Jon Rahm ready to channel 'inner Seve' as Ryder Cup role model this September
Unflappable Harman: The hunter who refused to be hunted on his way to Open glory
American Brian Harman wins British Open by six shots at rainy Royal Liverpool
Rory McIlroy stays positive as long major wait goes on after sixth-place Open finish
Christo Lamprecht still smiling after British Open reality check
Brian Harman eyes British Open breakthrough with five-shot lead on final day
Resilient Rodgers edges into lead at PGA Barracuda Championship, Gerard a point behind
Runaway Open leader Harman channels killer instinct as biggest trophy looms
Shubhankar Sharma eyeing best ever finish by an Indian at a British Open
Brian Harman remains five shots ahead at Open after Jon Rahm makes mighty move
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: City & Bayern fight over Walker, more eye-catching Saudi moves
Canada come back from behind to knock Ireland out of the Women's World Cup
Lionel Messi scores twice in first start for Inter Miami as they thrash Atlanta
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |