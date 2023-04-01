Greek Super League match abandoned after player hit by firework

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Greek Super League match abandoned after player hit by firework
Greek Super League match abandoned after player hit by firework
Juankar was hit while warming up
Juankar was hit while warming up
Profimedia
A Greek Super League match between rivals Panathinaikos and Olympiakos had to be abandoned on Sunday after a player was hit by a firework.

Panathinaikos left-back Juan 'Juankar' Carlos was warming up on the touchline shortly after half-time when he was struck by a firework and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

The game, which was being played at Olympiakos' home stadium, was called off at 1-1.

"The derby ... was not completed as there was an interruption in the 50th minute due to an injury to Juankar," Panathinaikos said in a statement.

"A firecracker was launched from the home team's stand and exploded at the spot where the (Panathinaikos) football players were warming up. Juankar fell to the ground in a daze, while he also had a problem with his hearing.

"The game did not restart and the referee closed the match sheet in a match whose fate will be decided in the courts..."

The Greek Super League and the Greek Football Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Games between the two sides in the Athens derby have often been marred by violence and crowd trouble.

In 2019, a Panathinaikos home match against Olympiakos was abandoned after their fans attacked players on the visiting team's bench and clashed with police.

Four years before that, a game was called off before the start following violence in and around the stadium and after flares had been thrown onto the pitch.

Mentions
FootballPanathinaikosJuankarOlympiacos Piraeus
Related Articles
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Europa League roundup: Ajax and Marseille unable to be separated in six-goal thriller
Manchester United legend Yorke believes Ten Hag needs to 'take responsibility'
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Udinese desperate for a win
Updated
Germany's Lena Oberdorf hits out at absent coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
DAZN and Sky retain Italian Serie A rights in controversial $4.8 billion deal
Updated
Ten Hag calls on United to pay tribute to Charlton with Champions League win
Manchester United cannot afford brotherly love from Hojlund in Copenhagen reunion
Argentina's Gomez blames positive doping test on son's cough syrup
Pioli remains optimistic despite AC Milan's narrow defeat to Juventus
Boss Emery wants Villa to chase their dreams this season after West Ham rout
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Football Tracker: Tottenham looking to go top, Udinese desperate for a win
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Pickford fumes that the 'whole world knows Liverpool favoured by ref'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings