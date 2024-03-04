Hamish Kerr finds peace in the bathroom to win world indoor high jump title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Hamish Kerr finds peace in the bathroom to win world indoor high jump title
Hamish Kerr finds peace in the bathroom to win world indoor high jump title
Hamish Kerr is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion
Hamish Kerr is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion
Reuters
Bouts of nerves sent New Zealand high jumper Hamish Kerr (27) to the bathroom to regain his composure at the world indoor athletics championships before he secured the gold medal on Sunday.

After winning with a clearance of 2.31 metres, Kerr added two centimetres to his personal best in clearing a world-leading 2.36m in Glasgow in a huge boost ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Kerr's win made him the third New Zealander to claim a world indoor title after shot putters Valerie Adams and Tom Walsh.

A bronze medallist at the 2022 event in Belgrade and the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, Kerr has ample big-event experience but he said nerves got to him in Glasgow.

"I wasn't calm and relaxed," he told New Zealand media.

"I knew I needed to focus on myself today and in a sport where there are so many other things going on the only thing I can control is my emotion and technical queues.

"So as the competition progressed it got harder to focus on that as the outcome became more and more important ... So I did go to the bathroom a few times to just sit there and do a bit of breathing work and bring myself back to the present."

Kerr, who finished ahead of American Shelby McEwen and South Korea's bronze medallist Woo Sang-hyeok, failed to clear 2.34m and missed his first attempt at 2.36m after raising the bar but floated over on his second effort.

"It's just a great sign of things to come, the work we've been doing in New Zealand and the approach we've taken to this season is really working," he said.

"But at the same time I know going into the Olympics there are some big boys who are doing some pretty good training and some good stuff behind closed doors and so it's going to be a good challenge and something I can't wait to get amongst."

Geordie Beamish later capped New Zealand's most successful indoor world meet by winning a surprise gold in the men’s 1,500m courtesy of a big final lap.

With silvers for shot putter Walsh and pole vaulter Eliza McCartney, New Zealand took a record four medals from Glasgow, one better than their haul at the 2016 event in Portland, Oregon.

Mentions
Athletics
Related Articles
Devynne Charlton lowers world record, Armand Duplantis wins another global title
Lyles helps USA to world indoor 4x400 podium in possible Paris preview
LaFond flies to Dominica's first world athletics gold medal at indoor championships
Show more
Athletics
Dutch runner Femke Bol smashes her own 400-metre indoor world record
I'll quit long jump if rules are changed, says world champion Tentoglou
Coleman edges Lyles to win World Indoor 60m title, Crouser adds to shot put medal haul
Sebastian Coe rubbishes proposed doping-permitted Enhanced Games
Olympic champion Gabby Douglas COVID free and ready to continue Paris pursuit
Canadian teenager Christopher Morales Williams' world indoor 400m record not ratified
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
Foden bags brace as Manchester City come from behind to beat United
World Cup was expanded to help Scotland qualify, FIFA's Infantino jokes

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings