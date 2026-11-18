Mads Hoxer is ruled out for six weeks

Aalborg Handball will be handicapped by the absence of Danish international backcourt player Mads Hoxer for at least six weeks as he has sustained a muscle injury in the groin.

Danish international back court player Mads Hoxer won't be in action for the time being.

The 25-year-old right back had to leave Saturday’s match against Skanderborg AGF, and examinations have revealed a muscle injury in his groin.

His club, Aalborg Handball, expects to be without the key player for four to six weeks.

"Injuries are, of course, part of the game; that said, an injury is never convenient—and that is certainly the case here."

"I really wanted to be involved and contribute on the court during the upcoming important matches, both in the domestic league and the Champions League," Hoxer says to the Aalborg Handball website.

If the prognosis holds true, Hoxer could—in a worst-case scenario—be sidelined for the remainder of the year; this break comes during a particularly busy period.

Aalborg has a total of 11 matches scheduled before the Christmas break, the first of which is a Champions League clash against Fuchse Berlin on Wednesday evening.

The setback is also ill-timed regarding Hoxer’s hopes of securing a spot in the Danish squad for the World Championship in January.

On 17 December, national team coach Nikolaj Jacobsen will announce the roster of players tasked with attempting to win Denmark’s fifth consecutive World Championship title.