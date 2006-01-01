Nigeria coach bullish about women's U18 handball world championship chances

Agboola Shittu Adewunmi and his side are going to the world championship
Nigeria coach Agboola Shittu Adewunmi is upbeat about the country’s chances at the 2024 IHF women's U18 handball world championship billed for China.

The West Africans are making their maiden appearance at the global showpiece having placed third at the 2023 African Women's Youth Handball Championship.

In Monastir, Tunisia, the Nigerian girls rebounded from a semi-final defeat to eventual champions Egypt, securing bronze by defeating Luis Chaves’ Angola. This victory earned them one of Africa’s tickets to the biennial tournament for the first time ever.

On the global stage, Agboola’s team must navigate past Montenegro, Croatia, and African rivals Angola in Group B to have a chance of reaching the knockout phase on their first attempt.

Despite being debutants and Africa's lacklustre performance since the inaugural edition in Canada (2006), the veteran tactician is confident that his team will impress when the tournament begins.

"Based on our consistent performance so far, we have been doing well. Therefore, we are expected to perform well at the World Cup,” Shittu told Flashscore.com.

"It is important to note that this is the first time the Nigerian women's team will be participating in this world championship.

"We are grouped with Montenegro, Angola, and Croatia. Having defeated Angola in the third-place match at the African Championship, we believe we can overcome them again.”

The Handball Federation of Nigeria recently announced a squad of 18 players that will prosecute the world championship between August 14th to 25th.

Nigeria will start their campaign against the European team Croatia on August 14th at the International Handball Hall in Chuzhou. 

When asked if the chosen girls can compete with the best in the world, Agboola responded: “The other countries are world-class handball teams, but our team has really come of age.

“We have a top-class side that can really fight for qualification to the next round. We are really prepared to make an impact.

"We have never felt pressured, but we are mindful of the need to perform well."

Handball has been part of Nigeria's sports landscape for over 52 years, yet it remains a 'lesser-known sport.' Unlike football, athletics, basketball, and boxing, it hasn't received the same level of support and attention.

However, Agboola asserts that handball is now receiving the necessary attention due to the country's impressive recent performances, predicting a bright future for the sport.

He added: “Over the past year, our success in the U18 category has truly brought handball into the spotlight in Nigeria.

“Previously, Nigerian women's handball didn't receive much recognition due to our ranking in the 50s in Africa. However, we are now considered one of the top 13 women's teams on the continent.

“In addition, within Nigerian sports, the sports ministry and the government have begun to recognize handball, particularly women's handball. Thanks to our recent successes, many players are now emerging to play the sport.

“Finally, the transfer market has turned its focus to Nigeria. Among the girls heading to the World Championship, approximately six have secured contracts abroad to play professionally.

“This is a significant development for Nigerian handball, and I hope we can sustain this momentum with support from all stakeholders the sports ministry.”

South Korea are reigning U18 women’s world champions having silenced Denmark in the final of the 2022 edition hosted by North Macedonia.

Nigeria's squad for U18 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Samuel Precious (Sokoto Rima), Babatunde Kehinde (ASPAC HBC), Emmamuzo Emuore (Delta Force)

Right wingers: Onyekwere Lucy (Sokoto Rima), Igbenedio Blession (Delta Force)

Right-backs: Mathew Esther (ADDIJA HBC), Ogbusimba Chidera (Sokoto Rima)

Left-backs: Samel Prudence (Sokoto Rima), Babtunde Taiwo (Seasiders Babe), Oparaugo Amarachi (Imo Grasshopers).

Left wingers: Muhammad Amina (Sokoto Rima), Kasim Munira (Sokoto Rima), Okolo Joan (Delta Force).

Centre-backs: Bello Rahima (Sokoko Rima), Opara Monica (Sokoto Rima), Izoba Ijeoma (Delta Force).

Pivots: Akinlade Damilola (Rivers Queens), Muhammad Munira (Sokoto Rima)

Follow the tournament here.

