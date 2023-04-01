Harry Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Harry Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series
Harry Brook added to England squad for New Zealand ODI series
Brook has been added to the England ODI squad
Brook has been added to the England ODI squad
Reuters
Batsman Harry Brook (24) has been added to the England squad for the four-match one-day series against New Zealand starting on Friday.

Brook, left out of England's provisional World Cup squad, was also named in the squad for three ODIs against Ireland this month in which the team will be captained by Zak Crawley.

Three uncapped players were included, batter Sam Hain, wicketkeeper-batsman Jamie Smith and fast bowler George Scrimshaw.

The World Cup in India starts on October 5th.

England squad to face Ireland:

Zak Crawley (Kent – Captain)

Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire – Vice Captain)

Sam Hain (Warwickshire)

Will Jacks (Surrey)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Matthew Potts (Durham)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire)

Jamie Smith (Surrey)

Luke Wood (Lancashire)

Mentions
CricketBrook HarryEnglandNew ZealandIreland
Related Articles
World Cup door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler
New Zealand beat England to level T20I series 2-2
New Zealand's Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup opener
Show more
Cricket
Australia want ODI series success over South Africa
South Africa look to balance last of their World Cup preparations
Australia include injured quartet in ODI World Cup squad
South Africa's Maharaj and Magala included in World Cup squad
KL Rahul in India's World Cup squad, Ashwin misses out
India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup
Williamson set to captain NZ in World Cup
Most Read
Djokovic struggling to enjoy US Open due to stress
Ben Shelton hopes to play disruptor against Novak Djokovic
Djokovic turns up heat to breeze into US Open semi-finals
Greek club Volos releases player after he gives away penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings