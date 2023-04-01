New Zealand's Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. New Zealand's Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup opener
New Zealand's Williamson hoping to be fit for World Cup opener
Williamson is struggling with a knee injury
Williamson is struggling with a knee injury
Reuters
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (33) is not making promises but is holding out hope of being fit for the Black Caps' entire World Cup campaign in India as he makes progress with his injured knee.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the team's top batter will be part of the squad for the 50-overs tournament in India starting in October, some six months after he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in the Indian Premier League in early April.

Back near 100% in terms of his batting movement in the nets at training, Williamson said the next three weeks would decide whether he would be fit for New Zealand's opener against England, a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

"That would be great but all the way along it truly has been just managing things day-to-day, following the programme as closely as I can and hoping that could be a possibility," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'll certainly know more in the next three weeks."

Williamson said he was still some way off being able to run at full tilt but was making good progress.

"Currently I'm getting through those sessions reasonably well. Then it's a little bit more change of direction," he said.

"There's still some time left to keep taking some steps forward."

Williamson will likely have no choice but to go into the tournament without any match practice but shrugged off the challenge.

The knee injury follows an elbow problem that dogged the New Zealand skipper for more than a year and continues to be managed.

"The elbow's feeling good, thank you for asking," Williamson said with a wry smile.

"Working through injuries is a little bit of a part of the job. So trying to do it well and be ready for whatever's next and possible is the goal."

Mentions
CricketWilliamson KaneNew ZealandEngland
Related Articles
Kane Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for upcoming World Cup
Williamson set to captain NZ in World Cup
Edgbaston's Go Green game points way to sustainable future
Show more
Cricket
India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup
Australia's Marsh stakes claim for opening role at World Cup
New Zealand steam roll England in third T20I
Head leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak dies aged 49
India & Pakistan's Asia Cup blockbuster ends in washout
Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh
Most Read
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag
Weekend highlights: Historic Haaland, celebs flock for Messi
'Nothing to lose', Fritz guns for Djokovic upset at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings