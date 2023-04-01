Williamson set to captain NZ in World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Williamson set to captain NZ in World Cup
Williamson set to captain NZ in World Cup
Kane Williamson captained New Zealand at the last ODI World Cup
Kane Williamson captained New Zealand at the last ODI World Cup
Profimedia
Kane Williamson (33) will captain New Zealand at next month's World Cup after making "sufficient progress" in his recovery from a knee injury, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League in early April, which had cast doubt over his participation in the tournament.

He had been given two weeks to prove his fitness for the October 5th - November 19th 50-over World Cup in India.

"Williamson has made sufficient progress in his recovery to allow him to be included in the squad for the tournament starting in October," NZC said in a statement.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead (51) praised Williamson's "phenomenal dedication", adding: "He's left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.

"At the same time, he's also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn't wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we've previously said, it's great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term."

However, Stead stressed that there was no clear timeline for Williamson's return.

"As we've said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery," Stead said.

"The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match."

The NZC added that the rest of the squad would be announced on September 11th.

New Zealand play England in the final Twenty20 international of a four-match series on Tuesday, before facing the same opponents in a four-match one-day international series.

Follow the encounter with Flashscore.

Mentions
CricketWilliamson KaneNew ZealandICC World Cup
Related Articles
Kane Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for upcoming World Cup
Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh
Former England players Foster and Bell join New Zealand's World Cup staff
Show more
Cricket
India overcome dropped catches to thump Nepal in Asia Cup
Edgbaston's Go Green game points way to sustainable future
Australia's Marsh stakes claim for opening role at World Cup
New Zealand steam roll England in third T20I
Head leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak dies aged 49
India & Pakistan's Asia Cup blockbuster ends in washout
Debutant Atkinson helps England to T20 victory over New Zealand
Most Read
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings