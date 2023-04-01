Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. ICC World Cup
  4. Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh
Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh
Lockie Ferguson will lead New Zealand in Bangladesh
Lockie Ferguson will lead New Zealand in Bangladesh
Reuters
Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (32) will lead a second-string New Zealand team in the three-match one-day international series in Bangladesh later this month, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.

Ferguson will take over the captain's role for the first time in his career as regular skipper Kane Williamson continues to recover from a knee injury, and his deputy Tom Latham has been rested for the series.

"Lockie is an experienced bowler at the international level, and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole," coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

"He stepped into the role for the warm-up matches in England and led a group with a lot of moving parts well."

New Zealand also left out Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee to keep them fresh for the 50-overs World Cup in India beginning on October 5th.

Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham were not considered as they expect the arrival of their first children.

"Balancing workloads also provides opportunities and it’s exciting to have different players in the group and learning in an environment like Bangladesh," said Stead.

"It can be a challenging place to tour and getting used to different conditions quickly will be important over the next few months."

Stead himself would stay back with batting coach Luke Ronchi stepping in as the head coach for the Bangladesh tour.

All three one-dayers will be played in Mirpur between September 21st-26th.

New Zealand ODI squad: Lockie Ferguson (captain), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Mentions
CricketFerguson LockieNew ZealandBangladeshEnglandICC World Cup
Related Articles
Debutant Atkinson helps England to T20 victory over New Zealand
Carse strikes on debut as England win New Zealand T20 opener
Kane Williamson given two weeks to prove fitness for upcoming World Cup
Show more
Cricket
Australia's magnificent Marsh seals T20 series win in South Africa
India captain Rohit plays down hype around Pakistan blockbuster
Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup
Editors' picks: Milan clash with Roma, India meet Pakistan
After pummelling Nepal, Babar says Pakistan are ready for India
'Ripping young kid' Sangha shines on Australia debut
Marsh and Sangha lead Australia to big win over South Africa
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Barca secure Felix and Cancelo, PSG get Kolo Muani
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Differing Europa League fates for Liverpool and Brighton

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings