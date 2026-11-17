European champions Frolunda and Swedish champions Skelleftea are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions Hockey League after coming through a pair of all-Swedish Last 16 ties against Vaxjo and Rogle, respectively.

Frolunda held a narrow 4-3 lead after the opening leg against Vaxjo, but in Gothenburg, the Lakers rallied late to wipe out the one-goal advantage, only for the hosts to grab the winner in overtime for a 3-3 draw on the night and a 7-6 aggregate victory.

Olivier Nadeau levelled the tie just over seven minutes in this evening, but for all of nine seconds before Max Westergard scored for Frolunda. Following a goalless second period, the hosts looked to have settled it 14 minutes from time when Patrik Pusitola put them 2-1 up on the night and 6-4 clear on aggregate.

However, Vaxjo profited from a powerplay when Eemeli Suomi scored with less than four minutes to play, and a minute later, Nadeau grabbed his second to put the visitors 3-2 up on the night, sending the match to overtime.

But the Lakers couldn't force a winner, and instead saw Lukas Elvenes sent to the box for holding the stick, and with 01:54 gone in the extra period, Samuel Fegemo levelled the second-leg score and won the tie 7-6 on aggregate, setting up a quarter-final clash with Koln.

There was very little to separate Skelleftea and Rogle over 120 minutes in their tie, but just as in the final of the Swedish Hockey League play-offs, Skelleftea prevailed, this time thanks to a 3-2 second-leg victory which secured a 5-4 aggregate win.

Karson Kuhlman's goal midway through the first period gave Rogle every chance of advancing, and though Andreas Johnson levelled early in period two on a powerplay, Albin Sundsvik put the Angelholm side ahead again just a minute later.

However, this time it was Rogle not celebrating for long as Oskar Vuollet notched for Skelleftea to make it three goals in the first 03:03 of period two. 2-2 was how it stayed until midway through the third, when Pontus Johansson gave the home side their first lead of the match, and that was all they needed to secure victory and advance to the last eight, where they will meet Swiss opposition in the form of Servette or Fribourg.

Follow the Champions Hockey League on Flashscore.