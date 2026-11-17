The New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks picked up their third and second consecutive wins, respectively, with victories over the Montreal Canadiens and the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.

The New York Rangers (13-8-1) have been one of the NHL's hottest home teams in 2026/27, but up against a Montreal Canadiens (12-5-4) team that had gone 7-1-1 on the road this season, it wasn't going to be an easy matchup for either team.

The first period was scoreless before a Philip Danault goal got Montreal going, but from there on out it was all about the Rangers, with a Will Cuylle double in the second period giving New York a lead they didn't give back.

While Jacob Fowler has been untouchable this year, it was Joonas Korpisalo who got the job done here, stopping 24 of the 25 shots he saw on the night as the Rangers came away winners 3-1 with Scott Morrow sealing the deal with his third-period goal.

The Vancouver Canucks moved a step closer to leaving the very bottom of the Western Conference with a tight win over Utah Mammoth, their first-ever over the side.

They opened the scoring in the second period thanks to a power-play goal from Jake DeBrusk, and the match then burst into life at the start of the third, with Vincent Trocheck levelling things up before Philip Chytil restored the Canucks' lead.

Barrett Hayton drew the Mammoth level again, but Brock Boeser stepped up to give Vancouver their second consecutive win and hand Utah their sixth defeat in a row.