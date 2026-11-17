Liiga champions Tappara continued to endure a difficult autumn as they became the first Finnish side to exit this season's Champions Hockey League, as a 2-2 draw at home to Adler Mannheim saw the German side progress.

Tappara were beaten 4-2 away in the first leg of their Last 16 clash, and therefore bow out in the first round of the play-offs, 6-4 on aggregate.

The Finnish side made a good start in their bid to turn the tie around, as Olle Strandell and Tommi Kivisto combined before Ondrej Pavel gave them a seventh-minute lead, but Mannheim kept them in check, equalising five minutes later through Nicolas Mattinen.

But that didn't force Tappara to lose encouragement, and they went into the first break in the lead thanks to Oliver Suvanto's strike to regain the lead, assisted by Joni Tuulola and Kasper Simontaival.

Having passed the halfway mark without finding the goal that would draw them level on aggregate, the Tampere side were dealt another blow when Matthias Plachta added to his earlier assist by scoring a second for the Adler in the 13th minute of period two.

Time was still on their side, but Tappara were unable to chip away at the aggregate lead in the final period. With 10 minutes left, an illegal check to the head from Luke Esposito gave them a long powerplay, but the visitors defended stoutly to protect the 2-2 draw on the night that sends them into the quarter-finals.

It's the first time Adler Mannheim have reached the last eight, where they will play Davos, while Tappara did not come close to emulating their title win in 2022/23.

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