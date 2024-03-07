NHL roundup: Avalanche's Cale Makar nets hat trick vs Red Wings

NHL roundup: Avalanche's Cale Makar nets hat trick vs Red Wings
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar passes the puck in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar passes the puck in the second period against the Detroit Red Wings
Reuters
Cale Makar notched his first career hat trick and added an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists to extend his home point streak to 31 games, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-2 in Denver on Wednesday.

MacKinnon tied Mario Lemieux and Bryan Trottier for the fourth-longest home point streaks in NHL history. MacKinnon, who has a five-game goal streak, took sole possession of the NHL points lead with 109, breaking a tie with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov.

Jean-Luc Foudy scored his first NHL goal, Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist, Artturi Lehkonen also scored, Mikko Rantanen added four assists and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 27 shots for Colorado.

Robbi Fabbri and David Perron scored for Detroit. Alex Lyon had 35 saves before being replaced by James Reimer, who stopped 12 shots.

Maple Leafs 2, Sabres 1 (OT)

Auston Matthews, the NHL leader in goals scored, tallied at 4:20 of overtime as Toronto defeated visiting Buffalo.

Matthews scored his 54th goal of the season on a quick shot from the slot after Mitchell Marner set him up with a pass. It was Matthews' second in his last six games, after he netted 10 in a five-game span. William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves.

Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 25 shots for Buffalo.

Ducks 2, Senators 1

Lukas Dostal made 29 saves to lead hosts Anaheim past Ottawa.

Alex Killorn and Ryan Strome scored for the Ducks, who won for the third time in four games. It was a rare home win for Anaheim, who entered the contest with the worst home record in the NHL (9-21-1).

Mark Kastelic scored for the Senators, who took their fifth straight loss. Mads Sogaard finished with 14 saves for Ottawa, which fell to 8-18-1 on the road, the worst road record in the Eastern Conference.

