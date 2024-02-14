NHL roundup: Connor McDavid dishes out career-high six assists as Oilers down Red Wings

Connor McDavid registered the second six-point game of his career

Connor McDavid (27) dished out a career-high six assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (30) had two goals and a helper as the Edmonton Oilers downed the visiting Detroit Red Wings 8-4 on Tuesday night.

It was the second six-point game of McDavid's career. McDavid now has 603 career assists, reaching the 600-assist mark in the fourth-fewest games in NHL history (616). Only Wayne Gretzky (416 games), Mario Lemieux (514) and Bobby Orr (608) have accomplished the feat quicker.

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists and Cody Ceci and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, which also saw Zach Hyman, Evander Kane and Dylan Holloway score. Stuart Skinner made 34 saves for the Oilers, who blew the game open with a five-goal third period.

Patrick Kane, Alex DeBrincat and David Perron each had a goal and an assist and Joe Veleno also scored for Detroit. Alex Lyon finished with 22 saves after replacing injured starter Ville Husso, who stopped six of seven shots in his first game since December 18.

Nick Suzuki had two goals and an assist for Montreal in a shutout win against visiting Anaheim. Suzuki has six goals in the past four games.

Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and two assists, Brandon Gignac scored his first NHL goal and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens, who ended a two-game losing streak with their first shutout of the season. Cayden Primeau needed to make just 13 saves to record his first NHL shutout.

Lukas Dostal made 33 saves for the Ducks in the opener of a four-game road trip.

Bobby McMann scored three goals - more than doubling his career goal total - and short-handed Toronto defeated visiting St. Louis.

William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves as Toronto won for the fifth time in seven games.

Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Blues, who had won seven of their previous eight games. Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots for St. Louis, which had a five-game road winning streak end.

Brayden Point's second-round shootout goal and a 36-save effort by Andrei Vasilevskiy lifted visiting Tampa Bay to a win over Boston.

Erik Cernak and Nikita Kucherov scored Tampa Bay's goals during regulation. Kucherov reached the 90-point mark in a single season faster than any player in Lightning history, doing so in his 53rd game.

Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk each scored for Boston, which has lost three of its past four games. Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark made 23 saves.

Jordan Greenway collected two goals and an assist and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves to fuel host Buffalo over Los Angeles.

JJ Peterka recorded a goal and an assist to boost his point total to six (four goals, two assists) in three career meetings vs. the Kings. Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch added a goal and an assist apiece, Kyle Okposo and Zach Benson also scored, and Jacob Bryson had two assists.

David Rittich yielded five goals on 17 shots before being replaced by Cam Talbot (five saves) for the Kings, who have lost 15 of their past 19 games (4-9-6).

Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and two assists as Colorado won at Washington.

Ross Colton, Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist, Devon Toews also scored and Alexandar Georgiev turned away 24 shots for the Avalanche, who snapped a four-game skid (0-3-1). Nathan MacKinnon and Bowen Byram notched two assists apiece.

Alex Ovechkin, Beck Malenstyn and Connor McMichael scored goals, Anthony Mantha had two assists and Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves for the Capitals, who are 1-6-2 in their past nine games.

Brady Tkachuk's second career hat trick propelled Ottawa past the visiting Columbus.

Claude Giroux scored a goal and added two assists and Ridly Greig and Erik Brannstrom also scored for the Senators, who extended their winning streak to a season-best four games.

Dmitri Voronkov, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic scored for Columbus, which has lost back-to-back games since returning from the All-Star break. Daniil Tarasov stopped 24 shots in the loss.

Tomas Tatar scored the only goal in the shootout as Seattle earned a victory in Elmont, N.Y.

Matty Beniers scored in the first period for the Kraken, who snapped a three-game losing streak (0-3-0) and improved to 2-4 in shootouts this season. Goalie Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves before turning back all three Islanders attempts in the shootout.

Kyle Palmieri scored in the second period for the Islanders, who have lost two straight to fall to 3-4-1 under coach Patrick Roy. Ilya Sorokin recorded 29 saves.

Conor Garland scored twice and Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists to propel visiting Vancouver to a victory against slumping Chicago.

The Canucks capped a 3-1-1 road trip, also getting a goal from Nils Hoglander and two assists from Filip Hronek. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves for the win.

Tyler Johnson and Kevin Korchinski scored as the Blackhawks lost for a season-high seventh time in a row (0-6-1). Petr Mrazek stopped 34 shots.

Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Nico Hischier scored twice to give New Jersey a victory at Nashville.

Jack Hughes also scored for the Devils, who have won two straight games for the first time in more than a month. Nico Daws made 30 saves to record the victories on consecutive nights.

Ryan O'Reilly and Tommy Novak scored for the Predators, who have only one win in their past five outings (1-3-1). Cody Glass and Roman Josi each collected a pair of assists in the loss, and Juuse Saros stopped 43 shots.

Jason Robertson scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Central Division-leading Dallas knocked off visiting Carolina.

Robertson and Matt Duchene, who sealed the win with an empty-netter, each had a goal and an assist for the Stars. Roope Hintz and Mason Marchment also scored while Jani Hakanpaa and Joe Pavelski each registered two assists for Dallas, which won for the eighth time in nine games.

Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist, Jesper Fast also scored and Jordan Martinook added two assists for the Hurricanes, who had a five-game road winning streak snapped. Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov logged 19 saves.