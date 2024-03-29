NHL roundup: Dallas Stars and Vancouver Hurricanes win to seal playoff bids

Jamie Benn's power-play goal broke a tie late in the third period and helped give the visiting Dallas Stars a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks and a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Roope Hintz netted one goal and two assists while Jason Robertson and Benn collected one goal and one assist for the Stars, who sit atop the Western Conference standings. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and Joe Pavelski collected two assists.

Benn's goal was his seventh in a six-game goal streak and his 18th of the season. He also extended his point streak to eight games, in which he's collected seven goals and 12 points. His assist on Hintz's first-period goal gave him 900 career points.

J.T. Miller scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, who have lost two straight in regulation. Goalie Casey DeSmith made 31 saves.

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for his second shutout in five games and Carolina clinched a playoff berth by ripping Detroit in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis both provided a goal and two assists. Andersen is 7-0-0 since returning to action following an absence of more than four months caused by blood-clotting issues. Martin Necas and Brady Skjei scored Carolina's other goals.

The Red Wings have lost three consecutive games (0-2-1) and are 0-7-1 in their last eight road contests. James Reimer made 29 saves.

Igor Shesterkin made 39 saves and two more in the shootout, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck scored the only goals in the shootout, and New York beat Colorado in Denver.

Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider scored regulation goals for the Rangers, who earned their fourth win in a row.

Devon Toews and Casey Mittelstadt each had a goal and Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves through overtime for the Avalanche. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon had his 19-game point streak end and he went without a point at home for the first time in 36 games this season.

An offensive second period powered Arizona's victory in Tempe, Ariz., snapping Nashville's franchise-record 18-game point streak in the process.

Nick Bjugstad scored the eventual winning goal for Arizona at the 12:36 mark of the second period, while the Coyotes used a four-goal second period to push them to victory, aided by empty-net goals from Matias Maccelli and Logan Cooley in the final frame. Cooley completed the first hat trick of his career.

Nashville's Jason Zucker, who was traded from the Coyotes to the Predators on March 8 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, scored twice in the opening 5:11 for his new team.

Matt Boldy scored the go-ahead goal in the first minute of the third period, and Minnesota pulled away for a win over San Jose in Saint Paul, Minn.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who snapped a two-game skid. Boldy added an assist and Kirill Kaprizov finished with two assists.

Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal for San Jose, which fell to 0-8-1 in its past nine games. Jan Rutta and Marc-Edouard Vlasic tallied one assist apiece for the Sharks, who have the worst record in the NHL.

Other results:

Maple Leafs 5, Capitals 1

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2

Canadiens 4, Flyers 1

Islanders 3, Panthers 2

Senators 2, Blackhawks 0

Blues 5, Flames 3

Golden Knights 4, Jets 1

Oilers 4, Kings 1

Kraken 4, Ducks 2