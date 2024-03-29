NHL roundup: Dallas Stars and Vancouver Hurricanes win to seal playoff bids

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. NHL roundup: Dallas Stars and Vancouver Hurricanes win to seal playoff bids
NHL roundup: Dallas Stars and Vancouver Hurricanes win to seal playoff bids
Dallas secured a place in the Stanley Cup playoffs
Dallas secured a place in the Stanley Cup playoffs
Reuters
Jamie Benn's power-play goal broke a tie late in the third period and helped give the visiting Dallas Stars a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks and a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Roope Hintz netted one goal and two assists while Jason Robertson and Benn collected one goal and one assist for the Stars, who sit atop the Western Conference standings. Goaltender Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and Joe Pavelski collected two assists.

Benn's goal was his seventh in a six-game goal streak and his 18th of the season. He also extended his point streak to eight games, in which he's collected seven goals and 12 points. His assist on Hintz's first-period goal gave him 900 career points.

J.T. Miller scored for the Pacific Division-leading Canucks, who have lost two straight in regulation. Goalie Casey DeSmith made 31 saves.

See a summary of the game

Hurricanes 4, Red Wings 0

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves for his second shutout in five games and Carolina clinched a playoff berth by ripping Detroit in Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis both provided a goal and two assists. Andersen is 7-0-0 since returning to action following an absence of more than four months caused by blood-clotting issues. Martin Necas and Brady Skjei scored Carolina's other goals.

The Red Wings have lost three consecutive games (0-2-1) and are 0-7-1 in their last eight road contests. James Reimer made 29 saves.

Rangers 3, Avalanche 2 (SO)

Igor Shesterkin made 39 saves and two more in the shootout, Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck scored the only goals in the shootout, and New York beat Colorado in Denver.

Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider scored regulation goals for the Rangers, who earned their fourth win in a row.

Devon Toews and Casey Mittelstadt each had a goal and Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves through overtime for the Avalanche. Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon had his 19-game point streak end and he went without a point at home for the first time in 36 games this season.

Coyotes 8, Predators 4

An offensive second period powered Arizona's victory in Tempe, Ariz., snapping Nashville's franchise-record 18-game point streak in the process.

Nick Bjugstad scored the eventual winning goal for Arizona at the 12:36 mark of the second period, while the Coyotes used a four-goal second period to push them to victory, aided by empty-net goals from Matias Maccelli and Logan Cooley in the final frame. Cooley completed the first hat trick of his career.

Nashville's Jason Zucker, who was traded from the Coyotes to the Predators on March 8 in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, scored twice in the opening 5:11 for his new team.

Wild 3, Sharks 1

Matt Boldy scored the go-ahead goal in the first minute of the third period, and Minnesota pulled away for a win over San Jose in Saint Paul, Minn.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Ryan Hartman also scored for the Wild, who snapped a two-game skid. Boldy added an assist and Kirill Kaprizov finished with two assists.

Mikael Granlund scored the lone goal for San Jose, which fell to 0-8-1 in its past nine games. Jan Rutta and Marc-Edouard Vlasic tallied one assist apiece for the Sharks, who have the worst record in the NHL.

Other results:

Maple Leafs 5, Capitals 1

Penguins 3, Blue Jackets 2

Canadiens 4, Flyers 1

Islanders 3, Panthers 2

Senators 2, Blackhawks 0

Blues 5, Flames 3

Golden Knights 4, Jets 1

Oilers 4, Kings 1

Kraken 4, Ducks 2

Mentions
HockeyAmerican SportsDallas StarsVancouver CanucksCarolina HurricanesDetroit Red WingsNew York RangersColorado AvalancheArizona CoyotesNashville PredatorsMinnesota WildSan Jose SharksNHL
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Vegas Golden Knights end Toronto Maple Leafs' winning streak
NHL roundup: Rangers edge Flyers to register 10th consecutive win
NHL roundup: Predators rally past Sharks to extend point streak
Show more
Hockey
NHL roundup: Rangers edge past Flyers in OT to clinch play-off berth
NHL Weekly: A captain left out, matching Pavel Bure and Nashville continue to impress
NHL roundup: Anthony Cirelli sends Lightning past Ducks in overtime
NHL roundup: Predators stretch point streak to 17 games after victory over Red Wings
NHL roundup: Capitals post shootout win over Hurricanes, Avalanche victorious again
NHL roundup: Artemi Panarin's hat-trick leads Rangers past Bruins
NHL roundup: Auston Matthews stars in Leafs' dominant win over Caps
Konstantin Koltsov, former NHL player and boyfriend of Sabalenka, dies in 'apparent suicide'
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final
Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings