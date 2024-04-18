Two-time Stanley Cup champion and Penguins star Jeff Carter retires

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. Two-time Stanley Cup champion and Penguins star Jeff Carter retires
Two-time Stanley Cup champion and Penguins star Jeff Carter retires
Carter scored scored in his final game
Carter scored scored in his final game
Reuters
Two-time Stanley Cup champion Jeff Carter (39) announced his retirement from the NHL after playing his final game for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Carter totalled 851 points (442 goals, 409 assists) in 1,321 games across 19 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and Penguins. Carter won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014 and a gold medal with his native Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"I'm going to be a dad. You miss a lot being a hockey player, you're in and out in a way," Carter said following the Penguins' 5-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

"My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I'm going to be home and be a dad, and then figure it out from there."

Carter scored a goal at 10:56 of the third period to tie Wednesday's game at 4-4.

"That was really nice. When (coach Mike Sullivan) put me out there, I knew I wasn't leaving the net," Carter said.

"Pretty special moment to get one there at the end. Something I'll remember, for sure."

Carter had 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 72 games this season with Pittsburgh.

"He's got so much poise, a lot of experience. He's won everything there is to win - Calder Cup, Stanley Cup, Olympics. He's had an amazing career," Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby said.

"A great guy to have - he brings it every single night. He's just a winner."

Mentions
HockeyNHLCarter JeffCrosby SidneyPittsburgh PenguinsLos Angeles KingsColumbus Blue JacketsPhiladelphia FlyersNew York IslandersAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NHL roundup: Predators rally past Sharks to extend point streak
NHL roundup: Timo Meier's hat-trick carries New Jersey Devils past St. Louis Blues
NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby hits milestone as Pens score crucial OT win
Show more
Hockey
NHL approves Arizona Coyotes sale and subsequent relocation to Utah
NHL roundup: Nikita Kucherov's 100th assist lifts Lightning past Leafs
NHL roundup: Capitals score late winner against Flyers to land playoff berth
Buffalo Sabres fire coach Don Granato after another playoff miss
NHL roundup: Oilers' Connor McDavid returns to nab 100th assist
NHL Weekly: Arizona on the verge of relocation and Crosby emulates Jagr
NHL roundup: Vegas overcome three-goal deficit to beat Colorado in OT
NHL roundup: Stars beat Kraken to win first Central title since 2016
NHL roundup: Knights beat Wild to clinch final playoff berth
Most Read
Real Madrid beat defending champions Manchester City on penalties to reach semi-finals
French Open the moment to 'give everything' after Barcelona defeat, says Rafael Nadal
Juventus ordered to pay Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7m euros in back salary
Reliving the best European comebacks under Klopp before Liverpool face Atalanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings