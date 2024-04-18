Two-time Stanley Cup champion and Penguins star Jeff Carter retires

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Jeff Carter (39) announced his retirement from the NHL after playing his final game for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Carter totalled 851 points (442 goals, 409 assists) in 1,321 games across 19 seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings and Penguins. Carter won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012 and 2014 and a gold medal with his native Canada at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

"I'm going to be a dad. You miss a lot being a hockey player, you're in and out in a way," Carter said following the Penguins' 5-4 loss at the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

"My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I'm going to be home and be a dad, and then figure it out from there."

Carter scored a goal at 10:56 of the third period to tie Wednesday's game at 4-4.

"That was really nice. When (coach Mike Sullivan) put me out there, I knew I wasn't leaving the net," Carter said.

"Pretty special moment to get one there at the end. Something I'll remember, for sure."

Carter had 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 72 games this season with Pittsburgh.

"He's got so much poise, a lot of experience. He's won everything there is to win - Calder Cup, Stanley Cup, Olympics. He's had an amazing career," Penguins superstar captain Sidney Crosby said.

"A great guy to have - he brings it every single night. He's just a winner."