NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby hits milestone as Pens score crucial OT win

Erik Karlsson scored from the top of the slot at 1:40 of overtime Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the visiting Detroit Red Wings 6-5 to move into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Sidney Crosby had a legacy night for the Penguins, moving past Phil Esposito into 10th on the NHL's all-time scoring with 1,591 points. Crosby finished with a goal and two assists, reaching 1,000 assists in his career.

Bryan Rust added a goal and two assists and Drew O'Connor, Kris Letang and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins, who have a 10-game point streak (7-0-3). Pittsburgh goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves.

Lucas Raymond had a hat trick and an assist, Dylan Larkin contributed a goal and two assists and Jeff Petry scored for the Red Wings. Detroit goaltender Alex Lyon made 21 saves, and Alex DeBrincat notched three assists.

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals and Los Angeles clinched a playoff berth for the third straight season with a win against visiting Calgary.

Kevin Fiala and Akil Thomas also scored, Anze Kopitar had two assists and Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Kings, who won their fourth game in the past five to take a three-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the Flames, who have lost nine of their past 11 games.

Kyle Palmieri scored 1:17 into overtime for New York, who overcame a pair of one-goal deficits and moved closer to clinching a playoff berth with a win over Montreal in Elmont.

Pierre Engvall scored a tying goal in the second and Casey Cizikas scored in the third for the Islanders, who have won six straight and are three points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins in both the race for third place in the Metropolitan Division and the second Eastern Conference wildcard.

The Islanders are four points ahead of the Red Wings, Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers, who are tied for ninth place in the East. Jordan Harris and Cole Caufield scored for the Canadiens, who have lost four of five (1-4-0). Sam Montembeault recorded 28 saves.

Travis Konecny scored and added an assist as visiting Philadelphia never trailed and snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over New York.

Konecny helped the Flyers get their first win since beating the Boston Bruins on March 23. Philadelphia also moved to within one point in the race for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cam York scored in the first period and Bobby Brink netted the tiebreaking goal off a fortuitous bounce 3:29 into the second. New York star Artemi Panarin scored a five-on-three power-play goal to extend his points streak to 11 games. Panarin also raised his points total to 117 - six behind Jaromir Jagr's 2005-06 team record.

Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves for his third shutout of the season as visiting Winnipeg held off Dallas for their fifth consecutive victory.

The loss delayed the Stars' attempt at capturing the Central Division. A win by Dallas would have clinched the title. Instead, the Jets prevailed and moved ahead of the Avalanche for second in the Central. Both Winnipeg and Colorado are 49-24-6 for 104 points, but the Jets hold the regulation-wins tiebreaker.

Nikolaj Ehlers, David Gustafsson and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg. Mason Appleton provided two assists.

