NHL roundup: Detroit Red Wings defeat Tampa Bay Lightning to halt losing road run

The Wings are now 1-7-2 in their past 10 road matches
Reuters
David Perron (35) backhanded in a late tiebreaking goal as the Detroit Red Wings won for the first time in 10 road games, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Monday.

Tied 2-2, defenseman Moritz Seider sent a long shot on goal. Perron found the rebound and potted his 15th goal at 17:20.

With the net empty as the Lightning tried to tie the match for the third time, Lucas Raymond tallied his 25th for the Wings (37-30-8, 82 points) as they broke a four-game losing streak (0-2-2).

Patrick Kane and Robby Fabbri scored and Dylan Larkin and J.T. Compher each had two assists as Detroit swept the three-game season series from Tampa Bay (41-26-7, 89 points).

The Wings are 1-7-2 in their past 10 road matches. Goalie Alex Lyon had 34 saves and won for the first time in 11 decisions (1-8-2).

Check out the game summary here. 

Maple Leafs 6, Panthers 4

Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 61st and 62nd goals of the season and Toronto defeated visiting Florida.

Toronto took a 5-1 lead into the third period but Florida cut it to 5-4 before Matthews scored into an empty net at 19:14. Matthews, who added an assist, established a career high with the two goals. Nicholas Robertson and Matthew Knies each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have won three in a row. Tyler Bertuzzi and David Kampf also scored for Toronto.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists and Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett and Brandon Montour also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky allowed five goals on 16 shots in two periods for the Panthers, who have lost seven of nine. Anthony Stolarz took over in the third period and made six saves.

Blues 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Brandon Saad scored in overtime to lift St. Louis past visiting Edmonton and move the team within three points of the Los Angeles Kings for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Brayden Schenn scored twice in his 500th game for the Blues, who are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games.

Mattias Ekholm had a goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl also scored. Connor McDavid assisted on Draisaitl's goal, giving the Edmonton captain 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) during an eight-game point streak.

Kraken 4, Sharks 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist as Seattle scored three times in the first period en route to a road victory over San Jose.

Shane Wright's goal 17:06 into the first period stood as the game-winning tally. Wright was just recalled from the AHL on Sunday, and it was Wright's first goal in four NHL games this season and the second of his career. Matty Beniers and Jared McCann scored the Kraken's other goals, and Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz each had two assists.

The Sharks have the fewest points in the NHL and are 2-16-3 in their last 21 games. Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist and Klim Kostin scored San Jose's other goal. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 of 31 shots.

Other results:

Blue Jackets 4, Avalanche 1

Penguins 5, Rangers 2

Islanders 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

Jets 4, Kings 3

