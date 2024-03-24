NHL roundup: Predators stretch point streak to 17 games after victory over Red Wings

Nashville has won its last five games in regulation

Filip Forsberg (29) scored the only goal with 5:14 remaining, Juuse Saros (28) recorded his third shutout and the host Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 17 games by edging the Detroit Red Wings 1-0 on Saturday.

Forsberg's 39th goal extended his goal streak to five games. He has six goals in his last five games and 10 over his last nine.

Saros notched the 23rd shutout of his career by making 23 saves. The Predators are 15-0-2 during their franchise record-breaking point streak. Nashville has won its last five games in regulation, including two straight shutouts.

Alex Lyon made 32 saves for Detroit, which was starting a five-game road trip. It had won three of its previous four games.

Artemi Panarin scored twice in regulation and netted the game-winner in the second round of the shootout as New York rallied past visiting Florida.

Panarin scored New York's final two goals - including the tying goal with 3:25 remaining in the third period - after it trailed 2-0 early in the second period. He finished off the Rangers' comeback by deking Sergei Bobrovsky and lifting a shot over the Florida goaltender's glove.

Adam Fox started the comeback with a power-play goal and Vincent Trocheck collected three assists before making a game-saving defensive play in overtime as the Rangers improved to 18-4-1 in their past 23 games.

Travis Konecny scored twice while Tyson Foerster netted a dramatic game-winner with 89 seconds remaining and added an assist as Philadelphia beat visiting Boston.

Less than a minute after Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark denied Scott Laughton with his second breakaway save of the game, Foerster strode into a snap shot from the left circle to win the game at 18:31 of the third period. Ullmark finished with 26 saves.

Samuel Ersson made 18 saves as Philadelphia improved to 2-2-1 in its last five games and rebounded from a loss in Boston last week.

Vladislav Gavrikov scored 25 seconds into overtime as host Los Angeles captured its third straight win by cooling off Tampa Bay.

Gavrikov streaked down the middle of the ice, took a feed from Adrian Kempe - who scored the game's first goal - and beat goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (19 saves) for his sixth tally of the season. Los Angeles has won four straight at home.

Steven Stamkos scored twice, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist and Nikita Kucherov notched an assist to extend his franchise-record assist streak to 13 games for the Lightning, whose season-high-tying five-game winning streak snapped.

Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 18 seconds into overtime, as visiting Chicago rallied from a four-goal deficit to defeat San Jose.

Ryan Donato had a goal and two assists, and Philipp Kurashev and Tyler Johnson each added a goal and an assist for Chicago, which snapped a two-game losing streak and won for just the second time in its last 27 road games. Taylor Raddysh added two assists, and Petr Mrazek finished with 26 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund had two goals and an assist and Thomas Bordeleau also scored twice for San Jose, which lost its seventh straight game.

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice in a span of 3:28 in the first period as New York emphatically snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Winnipeg in Elmont, N.Y.

The Islanders stopped their second-longest skid of the season and pulled within three points of the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Mathew Barzal also scored and added two assists for his fifth three-point game of the season and first since January 11.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first before Mason Appleton and Cole Perfetti tallied late in the third as the Jets dropped to 14-7-0 in their past 21 and dropped consecutive games for the first time since a five-game skid from January 22 to February 8.

Nils Hoglander scored twice to pace host Vancouver to a victory over Calgary.

J.T. Miller and Elias Lindholm also scored while Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland each collected two assists for the Canucks, who have won three straight games and sit atop the Western Conference standings. Goaltender Casey DeSmith made 22 saves.

Rasmus Andersson and Joel Hanley scored for the Flames, who have lost two straight games and have seen their flickering playoff hopes dissipate. Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his return after missing five games due to a lower-body injury. A.J. Greer finished with two assists.

Brandon Saad scored the winning goal 2:05 into overtime to lift St. Louis Blues past Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

Jordan Kyrou tallied a hat trick for St. Louis, which earned two key points as it chases the Vegas Golden Knights for the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference. Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues.

Marco Rossi scored two goals to lead the Wild. Marcus Johansson and Brock Faber also scored for Minnesota.

Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist, Pontus Holmberg scored twice and Toronto defeated visiting Edmonton.

William Nylander and Auston Matthews each added a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs, who have won two in a row. Timothy Liljegren and John Tavares added two assists each. Matthews has a league-leading 58 goals after scoring into an empty net in the third period. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves until he was injured late in the third period. Martin Jones took over to make five saves.

Former Maple Leaf Zach Hyman scored his 49th goal of the season for Edmonton. Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl also scored. Connor McDavid added three assists and Evan Bouchard had two assists.

Jack Eichel scored two goals as host Vegas topped Columbus in Las Vegas.

Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored and Adin Hill stopped 12 of 13 shots before an apparent injury caused him to depart early in the third period.

Logan Thompson entered and stopped eight of nine shots for the Golden Knights (38-25-7, 83 points), who have won five of seven to maintain a four-point lead over the St. Louis Blues for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Mathieu Joseph and Thomas Chabot each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, which ended a three-game losing streak with a win in Newark, N.J.

Brady Tkachuk had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo made 18 saves for the Senators, while Jesper Bratt and Tomas Nosek scored for the Devils - losers of three of their last five games.

Down 2-1, Ottawa scored three goals in a five-minute stretch in the second period to put the game away.