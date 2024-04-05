NHL roundup: Jets clinch playoffs after Gabriel Vilardi's maiden hat-trick

The Jets remain four points behind the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division

Gabriel Vilardi (24) notched his first NHL hat-trick to help the Winnipeg Jets clinch a playoff spot with a 5-2 win against the visiting Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist, Tyler Toffoli also scored, Josh Morrissey had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for the Jets, who remain four points behind the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division with six games left for each.

MacKenzie Weegar had a goal and an assist, Daniil Miromanov also scored and Dustin Wolf made 40 saves for the Flames, who have lost seven of eight and six straight on the road.

Calgary's Martin Pospisil received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for elbowing Josh Morrissey with 44 seconds left in the second period.

Akil Thomas scored his first NHL goal to help visiting Los Angeles beat San Jose.

Adrian Kempe also scored and David Rittich made 15 saves for the Kings, who pulled within a point of the Nashville Predators for the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Klim Kostin scored for the second straight game and Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves for the Sharks, who have lost 11 of 12.

Filip Forsberg scored twice in a three-point game to pace host Nashville to a victory over St. Louis that snapped a three-game skid and strengthened the Predators' playoff chances.

Roman Josi, Anthony Beauvillier, Michael McCarron and Mark Jankowski also scored for the Predators, who hold the Western Conference's first wild-card spot. Goaltender Juuse Saros sparkled with 44 saves, while Gustav Nyquist collected three assists, including the 300th of his career. Ryan O'Reilly added two assists.

Brandon Saad, Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, who are clinging to their flickering playoff hopes with only six games remaining. Jordan Binnington stopped 25 shots and Justin Faulk had two assists.

Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and added two assists, Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves and visiting Florida blanked Ottawa.

The shutout was the fifth of the season for Bobrovsky, who also shut out the Senators 5-0 on Nov. 27. Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Nick Cousins each logged a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who won for just the third time in 11 outings (3-7-1).

Anton Lundell and Dmitry Kulikov also found the back of the net for Florida, while Aleksander Barkov and Eetu Luostarinen had two helpers apiece. Florida has won all three meetings against Ottawa this season, outscoring the Senators 14-2.

Senators starting goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped 13 of the 17 shots he faced before being replaced by Anton Forsberg in the second period. Forsberg yielded two goals on 14 shots as Ottawa lost its second game in a row.

Other results:

Bruins 4, Hurricanes 1

Penguins 4, Capitals 1

Islanders 4, Blue Jackets 2

Lightning 7, Canadiens 4

Avalanche 5, Wild 2