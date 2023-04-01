India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January

  3. India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January
Afghanistan players line up ahead of 2023 World Cup clash with South Africa
Afghanistan players line up ahead of 2023 World Cup clash with South Africa
Reuters
India will host Afghanistan for three Twenty20s in January, the first time the two sides will meet in a multi-match white-ball series, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said late on Tuesday.

The series will begin on Jan. 11 in Mohali before moving to Indore for a match on Jan. 14. The final match will be in Bengaluru on Jan. 17.

Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns.

But they wrapped up the recently concluded showpiece event in India with four wins and sealed a place in the Champions Trophy by finishing sixth.

India lost Sunday's 50-overs World Cup final to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad.

CricketAfghanistanIndia
Cricket
