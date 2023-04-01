Inter Miami say reports of deal to play in Saudi Arabia are 'inaccurate'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Inter Miami say reports of deal to play in Saudi Arabia are 'inaccurate'
Inter Miami say reports of deal to play in Saudi Arabia are 'inaccurate'
There were reports of a Messi vs Ronaldo match in Saudi Arabia
There were reports of a Messi vs Ronaldo match in Saudi Arabia
Profimedia
Inter Miami say they have s not agreed to compete in Saudi Arabia next February, refuting the claims by a promoter announced earlier Tuesday that the MLS team would face two Saudi clubs.

Hours after the touting of a match between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr plus another with Al-Hilal next February in the Riyadh Season Cup, the club denied that any pre-season tour plans have been confirmed.

"Earlier today, an announcement was issued stating that Inter Miami CF is scheduled to play in the Riyadh Season Cup. This is inaccurate," the Inter Miami statement said.

"The release included statements attributed to team owner Jorge Mas. Mas has made no comments, publicly or privately, in relation to the pre-season tour."

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, who joined the side in July and sparked a championship run in the Leagues Cup against US and Mexican clubs, has made Inter Miami a desired team for global contests.

Earlier this month, Inter Miami announced that a planned trip to China for matches had been called off due to "unforeseen circumstances in China."

In this latest case, a Messi versus Ronaldo rematch proved too good to be true, Inter Miami's statement said.

"Since day one, Inter Miami has set out to be a global brand. To this end, we have been in conversations to determine our 2024 pre-season schedule," the statement said.

"We look forward to showcasing our players on Inter Miami's first international tour, which will be announced in the coming weeks."

Last January, Ronaldo made his first appearance in Saudi Arabia following his move to Al Nassr with a Riyadh All-Star XI that lost 5-4 to a Paris Saint-Germain side featuring Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos.

Mentions
FootballInter MiamiMessi LionelRonaldo CristianoAl Nassr
Related Articles
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in February 2024 Saudi event
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or
EXCLUSIVE: Swiss footballer Malele on Saudi Arabia, meeting Federer & playing Ronaldo
Show more
Football
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Morocco win but other African heavyweights humbled in World Cup qualifiers
Germany follow defeat to Turkey up with 2-0 loss to impressive Austria
Euro 2024 roundup: Croatia seal qualification with narrow win, France held by Greece
Harry Souttar scores sole goal as Australia edge Palestine in World Cup qualifier
Newcastle get green light from Premier League to loan players from Saudi clubs
Son scores twice as South Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Where are they now? England's 2017 U17 World Cup winning squad
Most Read
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Coach Julian Nagelsmann says belief in right path will pay off for struggling Germany
Netherlands looking for both practice and goals against Gibraltar, says Koeman
Tennis Tracker: Finland move into Davis Cup semi-finals with win over Canada

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings