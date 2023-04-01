Ireland and Munster winger Andrew Conway retires at 32 due to knee injury

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Ireland and Munster winger Andrew Conway retires at 32 due to knee injury
Reuters
Ireland wing Andrew Conway (32) has retired from professional rugby due to a knee injury, his club Munster said on Thursday.

Conway earned 30 Ireland caps and scored 15 tries, including two in last year's Six Nations as they won the Triple Crown and finished runners-up to France.

He also played 150 games for Munster, scoring 50 tries.

"Unfortunately, I have been advised to retire from professional rugby because of a knee injury," Conway said in a statement, adding that an "incredible amount of work" had been put in by medical staff to try to get him back to full fitness.

"Playing for Ireland was my dream come true. Singing the national anthem with my teammates, watched on by family and friends was the proudest I’ve ever been."

Mentions
Rugby UnionIrelandConway AndrewMunster
