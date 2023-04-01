Ireland mix and match for Italy World Cup warm-up encounter

Ireland mix and match for Italy World Cup warm-up encounter
Jack Crowley in action against Fiji
Jack Crowley in action against Fiji
Reuters
Ireland coach Andy Farrell (48) handed a number of fringe players the chance to stake a claim for a World Cup place in Saturday's warm-up against Italy while also including some Grand Slam winners to try to extend a 10-game winning streak.

With captain Johnny Sexton (38) suspended for all three warm-up games, in form Jack Crowley (23) gets a valuable second start at fly half beside Munster halfback partner Craig Casey (24), who has so far only started in two of his 10 Irish appearances.

While Keith Earls (35) and Jacob Stockdale (27) will offer far more experience out wide, both face a battle for a place on the plane with the 98-cap Earls set to turn 36 during the tournament and Stockdale out of favour after tearing onto the scene before the last World Cup.

Robbie Henshaw (30) and Stuart McCloskey (30) are all but guaranteed a place in France and start in midfield, while the back row also has a familiar look with Jack Conan (31) and Caelan Doris (25).

Ryan Baird's (24) first start as flanker rather than lock offers a hint of the kind of versatility Farrell will likely prioritise when trimming his squad down to 33 players.

Leinster second row Joe McCarthy (22) also earns a first start and second cap, with the Connacht pair of Cian Prendergast (23) and Caolin Blade (29) looking to add to their single cap each from the bench, where they are joined by potential debutants Tom Stewart (22), Ciaran Frawley (25) and Calvin Nash (25).

Follow the game with Flashscore.

