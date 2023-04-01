Ishan Kishan released from India squad ahead of South Africa tests

Reuters
India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan (25) has asked to be released from the upcoming two-match Test series in South Africa, citing unspecified personal reasons, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Kishan will be replaced in the squad by KS Bharat, who is likely to be back-up to first-choice KL Rahul.

Kishan has played two Tests for India after making his debut against West Indies in July this year, and scored 210 in a one-day international against Bangladesh in December 2022.

South Africa and India will begin the Test series in Pretoria on December 26th, with the second game to be played in Cape Town from January 3rd.

India are seeking a first test series win in South Africa.

India Test squad v South Africa:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat.

Cricket
India dismantle South Africa by eight wickets in first One Day International
Nathan Lyon reaches 500 as Australia crush Pakistan to win first Test
Will Young hits century as New Zealand see off Bangladesh in first ODI
Australian spin king Nathan Lyon joins elite club with 500th Test wicket
Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand in Bangladesh T20 series
Salt century and Brook cameo take England to victory to keep West Indies series alive
Bowlers shine as Australia take control to lead Pakistan by 300 on day three
India demolish England by record margin to claim test win in Mumbai
