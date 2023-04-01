Italian FA to ban Sandro Tonali for 10 months for betting offences

Italian FA to ban Sandro Tonali for 10 months for betting offences
Updated
Tonali joined Newcastle United from AC Milan this year
Reuters
Sandro Tonali (23) will be banned from football for 10 months over breaches of rules on betting on matches in Italy, the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Thursday.

Tonali, who joined Newcastle United from AC Milan this year, must also attend treatment sessions for problem gamblers and give a series of talks about his experience over a further eight-month period as part of an agreement with the FIGC.

The plea-bargain agreement, which is expected to apply to international football, was confirmed by FIGC President Gabriele Gravina. It will rule Tonali out for the remainder of the club season and next summer's Euro 2024 tournament.

Tonali is the highest-profile player caught up in a betting scandal that is shaking Italian football.

The midfielder joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for a reported fee of 70 million euros, a record sum for an Italian player.

Legal and sporting authorities have been investigating the use of illegal betting platforms by soccer players in Italy.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli (22) has accepted a seven-month ban as part of a settlement with the FIGC after admitting to gambling problems.

The FIGC's Gravina defended the plea-bargain system used to handle these cases rapidly and reduce the more severe penalties that could have been applied.

"The rules set out a certain number of years of sanctions, plea-bargaining is allowed as are extenuating circumstances," he told reporters.

"The lads have been incredibly cooperative so we continue to follow the rules as they are set out," he added.

Aston Villa's Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo (24) is also assisting authorities in their investigation into alleged illegal betting activity, the Premier League club said last week.

Zaniolo and Tonali left Italy's squad before their Euro 2024 qualifiers this month after the players were told of their involvement in an investigation by Turin prosecutors. 

Mentions
FootballTonali SandroNewcastle UtdAC MilanFagioli NicoloJuventusZaniolo NicoloAston Villa
