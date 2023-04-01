Italy script Spain's first loss since World Cup win

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
Italy celebrating their goal
Italy celebrating their goal
Reuters
Spain suffered their first defeat since August's World Cup triumph as Italy edged them 3-2 in the Women's Nations League A in Pontevedra on Friday.

Early second-half goals by Valentina Giacinti, Michela Cambiaghi and Elena Linari helped Italy offset Group 4 topper Spain's 12th-minute goal through Athenea del Castillo.

Italy weathered a late Esther Gonzalez strike to end Spain's eight-match winning streak.

Spain coach Montse Tome had made six changes to the side that beat bottom side Switzerland 7-1 in October to ensure a Nations League semi-final berth.

Nations League finalists also qualify for next year's summer Olympics in Paris.

Italy have equalled second-placed Sweden at seven points from five games in a race to avoid a relegation play-off.

Sweden will visit Spain on December 5 while Italy will host already-relegated Switzerland in their last group fixtures.

