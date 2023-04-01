Spain's Alexia Putellas pulls out of training camp due to knee injury

Reuters
Spain midfielder and double Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas (29) left the women's national team training camp in Madrid on Monday due to a knee injury that has kept her out of recent matches for her club Barcelona.

Putellas has been carrying left knee discomfort following a knock suffered on November 14 in a game against Benfica in the Champions League. She will miss the Nations League fixtures against Italy on December 1 and four days later against Sweden.

"After the tests carried out by the team's medical services to study her injury, the FC Barcelona player will return home to continue her recovery," said the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in a statement.

"Coach Montse Tome had called up 25 players. The exclusion of Alexia does not mean that another player will be called up to cover her absence in this training camp," the Spanish FA added.

