Women's Ballon d'Or win testimony to Spain's football culture, says Bonmati

Bonmati won the Champions League with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain
Reuters
Winning the women's Ballon d'Or is a testimony to Spain's football culture, this year's winner Aitana Bonmati (25) said after her triumph kept the trophy in the country for the third year in a row on Monday.

Bonmati, a Champions League winner with Barcelona and World Cup winner with Spain, succeeds fellow Spaniard Alexia Putellas, who was also the 2021 winner.

"Spain has something unique. In recent years we have achieved a lot with our clubs and the national team," Bonmati told reporters.

"It says a lot that we won the Ballon d'Or three times in a row. We are a country that lives football, and we work hard every day to be the best."

While she has now won the biggest titles in the sport, Bonmati still has the sparkle and motivation to reach new heights.

"I don't know if you've noticed that I'm nervous. I haven't slept for a few days. Being at the great gala of world football is unique and to be valued," she said.

"I play for a big club and for the national team. In both I have the best players and coaches. With the club we've been reaching the Champions League final for three years in a row, which is difficult and says a lot about the mentality we have.

"I'm confident... we're going to win more titles."

FootballSpainBonmati AitanaPutellas AlexiaBarcelona
