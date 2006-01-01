Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Japan manager urges caution ahead of Bahrain clash despite China demolition

Japan manager urges caution ahead of Bahrain clash despite China demolition

Moriyasu led his team to a huge win over China
Moriyasu led his team to a huge win over ChinaIssei Kato / Reuters
Australia's surprise World Cup qualifying loss against Bahrain on Thursday has prompted Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu to sound a note of caution as his team prepare to travel to the Gulf to take on the conquerors of the Socceroos in Riffa on Tuesday.

A late Harry Souttar own goal handed the Bahrainis an unexpected 1-0 win in their opening game of the third phase of Asia’s preliminaries for the 2026 finals and means Japan and Bahrain share top spot in Group C after the first round.

And while Japan will board the plane to Manama in a confident mood after a 7-0 demolition of China at Saitama Stadium, the Samurai Blue’s coach is taking nothing for granted.

"This win doesn't guarantee that we will qualify or mean anything before the Bahrain game," Moriyasu said after the thrashing of China.

"We should not forget to prepare at our best going into the remaining matches. (The Australia-Bahrain) result confirms how difficult the first match in these Asian qualifiers can be and we should never feel relaxed.

"Ranking-wise Australia should have won, but that doesn't guarantee that you can always win. We always need to focus on the next game and do our best, and then repeat that exercise. I think the loss of Australia has given us that lesson again."

The Japanese were in scintillating form at Saitama Stadium, with Takumi Minamino scoring a brace and Wataru Endo, Kaoru Mitoma, Junya Ito, Daizen Maeda and Takefusa Kubo also on target in a merciless performance.

They won 3-1 the last time they faced Bahrain in the last 16 of the Asian Cup earlier this year but Moriyasu is eager to avoid any complacency as Japan chase an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.

"Bahrain will have momentum with that win and it's going to be a home game for them, so we just need to be aware of that going into the match," he said.

"Sometimes we need to play aggressively but sometimes we have to be very tolerant and play until the end, doing our best until the final whistle. It depends on the flow of the match.

"We have to be very flexible and maximise the ability of the individual players on the pitch."

Mentions
FootballJapanBahrain
Related Articles
When is the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Nigeria and Benin Republic and how can I watch?
Son Heung-min urges South Korea fans to back new manager following Palestine draw
Argentina cruise to 3-0 win against Chile in World Cup qualifier
Show more
Football
Angola snatch shock late victory over Ghana in 2025 AFCON qualifier
Updated
Real Madrid defender Militao leaves Brazil training camp with leg injury
San Marino narrowly beat Liechtenstein to record first victory in 20 years
Updated
Ronaldo hits another milestone as Portugal edge Croatia in Lisbon
Dominant Spain frustrated by stubborn Serbia in Nations League draw
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals
Most Read
Cole Palmer left out of Chelsea's European squad to manage minutes
Daniil Medvedev enjoying Jannik Sinner rivalry despite another loss
UEFA Nations League: Seven matches you don't want to miss this international break
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings