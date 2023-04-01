Juventus announce they are not rejoining European Club Association

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Juventus announce they are not rejoining European Club Association
Juventus announce they are not rejoining European Club Association
Updated
Al-Khelaifi is also president of French champions Paris Saint-Germain
Al-Khelaifi is also president of French champions Paris Saint-Germain
Reuters
Juventus are not interested in rejoining the European Club Association (ECA), the Italian outfit said on Thursday, after ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi opened the door for their return.

Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday that the ECA would welcome Juventus back after the club signalled they will pull out of the European Super League project.

The ECA represents more than 440 clubs across the continent, although it is dominated by the big teams, including nine of the 12 initially involved in the planned breakaway Super League.

Juventus, however, said they were not looking to rejoin.

"Juventus FC is not assessing the possibility to rejoin ECA at the moment," the club's press office told Reuters in an email.

Juve, who along with Real Madrid and Barcelona have not rejoined the ECA after their exclusion in 2021, said in July they had initiated the procedure to pull out of the Super League project.

"If they stop what they are trying to fight for, which I think is a stupid project, they are always most welcome," Al-Khelaifi told reporters after an ECA board meeting in Copenhagen.

"I spoke to the owner and, you know, he called me and I think they want to be back. They are definitely most welcome," Al-Khelaifi said.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of French champions Paris Saint Germain, took over as ECA chairman when former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who had supported the idea of a European Super League, stepped down in 2021.

Agnelli and the Juve board resigned in November last year.

Mentions
FootballJuventusBarcelonaReal MadridPSG
Related Articles
Mbappe, Bellingham, Haaland and Vinicius - Who is ready to claim football's throne?
France players union says heavy workload behind number of injuries
David Beckham says Lionel Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to America'
Show more
Football
Palmeiras win Brazilian league title after Botafogo's historic collapse
Italy's sports prosecutors request four-year ban for Paul Pogba over doping allegations
Updated
Brentford coach Thomas Frank says Bryan Mbeumo set to be sidelined 'for weeks'
US firm Arctos Partners takes minority stake in Paris Saint-Germain
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Unai Emery refuses to label surging Aston Villa as title contenders
Santos fans clash with police and riot after first ever relegation
'Like that every week': Scott McTominay wants Man United to show consistency
Juventus and Inter continue game of cat-and-mouse at top of Serie A
Most Read
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Aston Villa climb to third with thrilling win over Manchester City
McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings