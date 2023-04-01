Keeper Georgi Petkov breaks record for oldest player in Bulgarian top flight at 47

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Keeper Georgi Petkov breaks record for oldest player in Bulgarian top flight at 47
Keeper Georgi Petkov breaks record for oldest player in Bulgarian top flight at 47
Georgi Petkov on the field on Sunday
Georgi Petkov on the field on Sunday
Reuters
Slavia Sofia's evergreen goalkeeper Georgi Petkov broke the record for the oldest player to appear in the Bulgarian top flight once again when he came on as a substitute in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Hebar Pazardzhik.

Petkov, who made a handful of appearances for Bulgaria between 1998 and 2018, came on for Nikolay Krustev (26) in stoppage time to set the record at the age of 47.

The veteran even saved a penalty, celebrating with his team mates with a shushing gesture, but the VAR asked for it to be retaken as he was not on his line and Georgi Valchev scored the winner in the 98th minute when he was given a second chance.

"Petkov is a very experienced and cunning goalkeeper. I'm glad that even on the second time, I managed to outsmart him," Valchev was quoted as saying by Top Sport.

"It's no coincidence that he has been in football for so many years. A big 'bravo'!"

In August 2018, Petkov had set the previous record for the oldest player in the Bulgarian top flight, marking that occasion with a man-of-the-match performance in a 0-0 draw with champions Ludogorets.

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPetkov GeorgiValchev GeorgiHebarSlavia SofiaMihaylov NikolayLudogorets
Related Articles
Bobby Charlton was the 'dream' teammate for Man Utd legend Denis Law
Aston Villa a force to be reckoned with as they put four past West Ham
Relentless Monaco soar to top of Ligue 1 with battling victory over Metz
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lyon still winless after Clermont loss, Guiu scores to earn Barca the win
Updated
Locatelli strike earns Juventus vital victory against rival AC Milan
Pickford fumes that the 'whole world knows Liverpool favoured by ref'
Ajax lose again to make it eight straight games without a win
Five-star Girona move back to LaLiga summit after dismantling Almeria
Howe adamant Tonali 'has the support' of Newcastle fans and owners
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Football Tracker: Lyon still winless after Clermont loss, Guiu scores to earn Barca the win
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings