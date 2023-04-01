Bobby Charlton was the 'dream' teammate for Man Utd legend Denis Law

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bobby Charlton was the 'dream' teammate for Man Utd legend Denis Law
Bobby Charlton was the 'dream' teammate for Man Utd legend Denis Law
Manchester United scarves are placed in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton on the statue of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford
Manchester United scarves are placed in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton on the statue of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford
AFP
Denis Law said playing alongside Bobby Charlton was a striker's dream as he paid tribute to his former Manchester United teammate.

Law and Charlton are immortalised together at Old Trafford in a statue alongside George Best with the trio christened the club's "Holy Trinity".

Together the trio helped rebuild United as a force in England and Europe in the aftermath of the Munich air disaster.

Charlton died on Saturday at the age of 86 and Law eulogised his ball striking and eye for a pass.

"What a striker of the ball he was," Law told United's website.

"He could hit the ball so hard that I knew most keepers didn't stand a chance. On the rare occasion they did manage to deflect it, it would drop nicely to me to finish it off.

"We had many special and successful years together and he was a joy to play with. He knew where every player was on the pitch and for me that was a dream. I knew, if Bobby had the ball, it would find me, and it did."

United have opened a book of condolence for fans to pay their own respects to arguably the club's greatest ever player.

Charlton won two league titles and United's first European Cup, as well as helping England to lift the 1966 World Cup at international level.

He played 758 games and scored 249 goals for United between 1956 and 1973.

His goal tally stood as a club record until 2017 when Wayne Rooney became United's all-time top goalscorer.

Mentions
FootballManchester UnitedCharlton Bobby
Related Articles
'Remembered forever': Football world pays tribute to Sir Bobby Charlton
How the Munich disaster was an ending and a beginning for Charlton
Manchester great Sir Bobby Charlton remembered at United's game in Sheffield
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lyon still winless after Clermont loss, Guiu scores to earn Barca the win
Updated
Locatelli strike earns Juventus vital victory against rival AC Milan
Keeper Georgi Petkov breaks record for oldest player in Bulgarian top flight at 47
Aston Villa a force to be reckoned with as they put four past West Ham
Relentless Monaco soar to top of Ligue 1 with battling victory over Metz
Pickford fumes that the 'whole world knows Liverpool favoured by ref'
Ajax lose again to make it eight straight games without a win
Five-star Girona move back to LaLiga summit after dismantling Almeria
Howe adamant Tonali 'has the support' of Newcastle fans and owners
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Football Tracker: Lyon still winless after Clermont loss, Guiu scores to earn Barca the win
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings