Bobby Charlton was the 'dream' teammate for Man Utd legend Denis Law

Manchester United scarves are placed in memory of Sir Bobby Charlton on the statue of George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford

Denis Law said playing alongside Bobby Charlton was a striker's dream as he paid tribute to his former Manchester United teammate.

Law and Charlton are immortalised together at Old Trafford in a statue alongside George Best with the trio christened the club's "Holy Trinity".

Together the trio helped rebuild United as a force in England and Europe in the aftermath of the Munich air disaster.

Charlton died on Saturday at the age of 86 and Law eulogised his ball striking and eye for a pass.

"What a striker of the ball he was," Law told United's website.

"He could hit the ball so hard that I knew most keepers didn't stand a chance. On the rare occasion they did manage to deflect it, it would drop nicely to me to finish it off.

"We had many special and successful years together and he was a joy to play with. He knew where every player was on the pitch and for me that was a dream. I knew, if Bobby had the ball, it would find me, and it did."

United have opened a book of condolence for fans to pay their own respects to arguably the club's greatest ever player.

Charlton won two league titles and United's first European Cup, as well as helping England to lift the 1966 World Cup at international level.

He played 758 games and scored 249 goals for United between 1956 and 1973.

His goal tally stood as a club record until 2017 when Wayne Rooney became United's all-time top goalscorer.