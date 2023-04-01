Relentless Monaco soar to top of Ligue 1 with battling victory over Metz

Monaco have now won six straight H2Hs against Metz, triumphing 2-1 over their visitors via a stunning brace from Aleksandr Golovin, after Lamine Camera had opened the scoring with his own long-range effort.

There was a real buzz around the Stade Louis II stadium, with home fans aware that a win would see Monaco reclaim their place at the Ligue 1 summit.

But their excitement was dampened within just five minutes as Camara unleashed his inner Beckham, striking a stunning opener from inside his own half for an early goal of the season contender.

That headline-grabbing hit gave Metz something to hold onto, and they fought bravely amidst rising Monaco pressure.

With 25 minutes gone and the scoreline still in the visitors’ favour, Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja superbly stopped the onrushing Mohamed Camara, as the Monegasques smelled blood.

It seemed as though Metz would go in at HT with the advantage, but with the end of the first half approaching, Aleksandr Golovin took the game into his own hands, curling a stunning 25-yard effort into the top right corner. It was a perhaps undeserved equaliser after a disjointed attacking display, though it came at a perfect time for the below-par hosts.

Monaco sit atop Ligue 1 AFP

In a game which would have already been remembered for goals of unbelievable quality, there was yet more individual brilliance in store, as Golovin grabbed his brace courtesy of a whipped free-kick.

With the lead in hand, Monaco stepped up through the gears and finally started to win the midfield battle. In turn, they created several opportunities, with ex-Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino only denied by a smart Oukidja stop after the Japan international had pirouetted into space.

From there, Metz had precious little to offer in response. Monaco duly had several chances to seal victory before the FT whistle, with Folarin Balogun centimetres away from his side’s third after Minamino drove a dangerous ball across the penalty area.

While Monaco proudly sit atop Ligue 1 tonight, this was a disappointing day for László Bölöni’s side, who’ve now suffered four successive defeats, keeping them inside the bottom three.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco)

