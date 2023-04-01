Striker Balogun joins Ligue 1 side Monaco from Arsenal

Striker Balogun joins Ligue 1 side Monaco from Arsenal
Folarin Balogun in action for Arsenal during pre-season
Folarin Balogun in action for Arsenal during pre-season
Reuters
Monaco have signed United States striker Folarin Balogun (22) from Premier League side Arsenal on a five-year deal, both clubs said on Wednesday.

The financial details were not disclosed, but British media reported that the deal was worth around 40 million euros.

Balogun joined Arsenal at the age of eight but made only 10 appearances for the north London outfit before moving on loan to Championship side Middlesbrough and Ligue 1 club Reims in January and August 2022, respectively.

He had a breakout season at Reims, scoring 22 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions. Balogun was linked with a move to several European clubs before deciding on Monaco as his next destination.

Balogun, who was born in Brooklyn, New York but raised in England, switched his international allegiance from England to the United States in May.

Spanish football boss' mother taken to hospital after hunger strike
Transfer News LIVE: City reach Nunes agreement, Lukaku joins Roma
Updated
Lukaku completes loan move to Roma from Chelsea
Luton's Tom Lockyer back in Wales squad after heart surgery
Equality Minister says Spain must break pact of silence over sexism
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Man City closing in on deal for Wolves' Matheus Nunes
Derby Week: Indonesia prepares for battle on and off the pitch
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
