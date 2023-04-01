Switzerland midfielder Zakaria moves to Monaco from Juventus following Chelsea loan

  4. Switzerland midfielder Zakaria moves to Monaco from Juventus following Chelsea loan
Zakaria played 11 times for Chelsea last season
Reuters
Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria (26) has signed a five-year deal to join AS Monaco from Juventus, the two clubs said on Monday.

Zakaria will play for the Ligue 1 side having returned from a loan spell at Chelsea last season.

No financial details were disclosed, but French media reported a transfer fee of 20 million euros.

After signing for Juve in January 2022, Zakaria moved to Chelsea on loan in September, leaving the Serie A club after 15 appearances and one goal. He played 11 times for Premier League Chelsea last term.

Zakaria has 49 caps, with three goals and four assists, and has played in Switzerland's last four major tournaments, Euro 2016 and 2020 and World Cup in 2018 and 2022.

Follow all the latest transfer news here.

