Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani skips training to force through PSG move

Kolo Muani wants a move to PSG
Profimedia
French international forward Randal Kolo Muani (24) skipped training with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday morning, as he continues to try to force a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The German club on Wednesday confirmed Kolo Muani had chosen to miss the training session due to "his desire to be transferred to another club before the transfer window ends on Friday evening."

The club confirmed Kolo Muani would not play in Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifier at home to Levski Sofia. The away tie in Bulgaria finished 1-1, with Kolo Muani scoring Frankfurt's goal.

Frankfurt sporting director Markus Kroesche said in a statement "We know Randal differently and know his real character", saying "the behaviour has no influence on transfer activities."

The forward's contract in Frankfurt runs until 2027. Frankfurt are reportedly holding out for a bid of 100 million euros ($108 million) from PSG for the forward.

Kolo Muani moved to Germany from Ligue 1 side Nantes on a free transfer in 2022 and had a breakout season in Frankfurt, scoring 23 goals and making 17 assists in 46 games.

The forward, who played in France's World Cup final defeat to Argentina in December, told Sky Germany on Tuesday: "I would like to switch to Paris and I have told those responsible."

