Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain

Al Hilal announce the signing of Brazil forward Neymar from Paris St Germain
Updated
The latest superstar to head to Saudi Arabia
The latest superstar to head to Saudi Arabia
Reuters
Brazil forward Neymar (31) has signed for Al Hilal from French champions Paris St Germain, the Saudi Professional League (SPL) club said on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but the transfer was reported to be for a fee of about 90 million euros plus add-ons and subject to a medical.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona for a world record fee of 222 million euros. He scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the Paris club and won numerous trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles.

"It is inevitably difficult to say goodbye to a club legend, which Neymar will always be," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a club statement.

"I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, nor what he has brought to our club and our project over the last six years.

"We've had some extraordinary moments and Neymar will always be part of our history. I would like to thank him and his family."

Al Hilal also tried to sign Neymar's former teammates France striker Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, but the Argentine eventually opted for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

The most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia, Al Hilal have won 66 trophies and hold the record for number of league and Asian Champions League titles with 18 and four respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news here.

