Kenya's Kipyegon claims 5,000m win for second gold in Budapest

Kenya's Kipyegon claims 5,000m win for second gold in Budapest
Faith Kipyegon hoists the Kenyan flag high after winning the 5,000m title
Faith Kipyegon hoists the Kenyan flag high after winning the 5,000m title
Reuters
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (29) secured victory in the 5,000 metres on Saturday, having already captured gold in the 1,500m earlier in the World Championship in Budapest.

Kipyegon, who also won double gold at the Tokyo Olympics, roared into the lead with just under two laps remaining to cross in 14 minutes 53.88 seconds.

Sifan Hassan (30) of the Netherlands, bronze medallist in the 1,500, upgraded to silver with 14:54.11.

Beatrice Chebet (23) of Kenya won the bronze in 14:54.33.

The double gold caps a remarkable season that has seen Kipyegon break three world records.

Mentions
AthleticsKipyegon FaithHassan Sifan
