PSG battle hard to beat 10-man Lens and stretch advantage atop Ligue 1

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. PSG battle hard to beat 10-man Lens and stretch advantage atop Ligue 1
PSG battle hard to beat 10-man Lens and stretch advantage atop Ligue 1
PSG celebrate Barcola's opener at Lens
PSG celebrate Barcola's opener at Lens
AFP
Paris Saint-Germain extended their unbeaten run to 11 games across all competitions and moved eight points at the top of the Ligue 1 with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

There was early drama in the sixth minute when Danilo was penalised for a rash challenge on Elye Wahi in the box, with referee Jerome Brisard pointing to the spot. Przemyslaw Frankowski stepped up, but hit the subsequent penalty straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made the simplest of saves with his knees after staying in the middle of the goal.

The Pole looked to make amends on the rebound with a speculative overhead kick, but his effort flew high over the bar. Les Sang et Or were undeterred, though, and looked the livelier of the two sides in the opening stages, as Donnarumma was forced to parry away Wahl’s strike before an unmarked Kevin Danso headed wide from the resulting corner.

Faitout Maouassa then fired over the bar after being teed up by Frankowski, but it was PSG who took the lead against the run of play. Bradley Barcola scored only his second goal for the club after latching onto Kylian Mbappe’s brilliant through ball, displaying fantastic composure as he slotted his angled strike past Brice Samba on the half-hour mark.

The city of Lens has a proud history of mining, and the hosts certainly dug themselves an even deeper hole when Jonathan Gradit was shown a straight red card following a VAR review after hauling down Barcola and denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Franck Haise’s men were still creating chances against a PSG defence that was far from impenetrable, with Donnarumma again called into action to deny Neil El Aynaoui. Jhoanner Chavez then delivered an enticing cross towards Wahi, but Lucas Hernandez did enough to prevent the Lens forward from making contact with the ball.

Luis Enrique’s men were also hardly convincing at the other end either, but Vitinha almost doubled their advantage with a looping strike that flew just over the bar.

Enrique was then clearly dumbfounded when Fabian Ruiz squandered a golden opportunity, scuffing his attempt from inside the box. Eventually, Mbappe added PSG’s second at the end of a devastating counterattack, providing a ruthless finish from a tight angle following Ousmane Dembele’s through ball.

It was a far from vintage performance from Les Parisiens, but still proved to be enough to claim a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions and leave Enrique’s side in firm control of the title race. Meanwhile, this result ends a run of four successive home wins for Lens, who remain eighth and three points adrift of the European places.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bradley Barcola (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lens - PSG player ratings
Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1LensPSG
Related Articles
Kylian Mbappe future in spotlight as Ligue 1 returns from winter break
PSG 'the best place for Mbappe' according to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit
Show more
Football
Postecoglou hails 'outstanding' Spurs for hard-fought Man Utd draw
Xavi admits Barca 'lacking in every way' after Real Madrid thrashing in Super Cup final
Transfer News LIVE: Mukiele wants Bayern move, Renan Lodi set to join Al Hilal
Updated
Football Tracker: Reigning AFCON champs Senegal kick off campaign against Gambia on Monday
Updated
Rodrigues the hero for Cape Verde with stoppage time winner against Ghana
Giroud leads the way as AC Milan cruise past lacklustre Roma
Jim Ratcliffe calls decision to invest in Man United the most "exciting" of his life
Real Madrid and Vinicius run riot to smash Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup final
Egypt coach Rui Vitoria laments lack of concentration after draw with Mozambique
Most Read
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final
Football Tracker: Reigning AFCON champs Senegal kick off campaign against Gambia on Monday
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings