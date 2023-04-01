Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Messi came off the bench for Miami
Messi came off the bench for Miami
Profimedia
Lionel Messi (36) came on as an 83rd-minute substitute but could do nothing to stop Inter Miami suffering a 6-0 drubbing by an Al Nassr team without Cristiano Ronaldo (38) in Riyadh on Thursday.

The match, billed as possibly the last chance for the multiple Ballon d'Or winners to face each other on the pitch, was part of a friendly tournament also involving Brazilian Neymar's Al Hilal, the Saudi Pro League leaders.

Argentina forward Messi, nursing a hamstring problem, started on the bench and Portugal's Ronaldo missed out completely due to a muscle injury, disappointing fans hoping to see the world's two most famous footballers in opposition.

Messi warming up
Reuters

Inter, who started the game with former Barcelona players Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in their lineup, trailed 3-0 inside 12 minutes and never threatened to make a comeback.

Messi played against Al Hilal on Monday, converting a penalty in the 54th minute before he was substituted two minutes from time as Inter lost 4-3.

Al Nassr last week cancelled their two-game China tour due to the absence of the 38-year-old Ronaldo.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelRonaldo CristianoInter MiamiAl Nassr
Related Articles
Messi and Suarez both score as Inter Miami are beaten in friendly with Al Hilal
Al Nassr postpone China friendlies as Ronaldo injured before Inter Miami clash
Messi vs Ronaldo - Inter Miami to take on Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bournemouth sign Unal, Broja close to Fulham loan switch
Updated
Manchester United grab dramatic victory at Wolves as Mainoo scores incredible late winner
Orel Mangala joins Lyon on loan from Nottingham Forest with option to buy
Joselu at the double as Real Madrid climb to summit of LaLiga with win over Getafe
West Ham claw back draw with Bournemouth after Kalvin Phillips debut blunder
Editors' Picks: Thrilling title clashes in England and Italy while Six Nations gets underway
Nigeria and South Africa among quarter-final favourites in 'crazy' AFCON
Crystal Palace sign teenage midfielder Adam Wharton from Blackburn
Frank pleased that Toney is still at Brentford but accepts that 'money talks'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bournemouth sign Unal, Broja close to Fulham loan switch
Lionel Messi makes late cameo as Ronaldo-less Al Nassr crush Inter Miami
Goalkeeping woes continue to threaten Japan's Asian Cup hopes
Ferrari officially announce signing of Lewis Hamilton on multi-year deal starting in 2025

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings