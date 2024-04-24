Mbappe nets twice as PSG cruise past Lorient to move within touching distance of title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Mbappe nets twice as PSG cruise past Lorient to move within touching distance of title
Mbappe nets twice as PSG cruise past Lorient to move within touching distance of title
Kylian Mbappe celebrates one of his goals in the win
Kylian Mbappe celebrates one of his goals in the winAFP
Paris Saint-Germain moved to the brink of a record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title with a 4-1 victory over relegation-threatened Lorient, as the Parisians’ unbeaten run in the league reached 25 matches.

A lack of goals has undone Lorient of late, as they’ve failed to score in four of their last five matches – losing each time they blanked. That familiar feeling greeted them in the early stages here too, as after being picked out by Imran Louza’s pullback, Gedeon Kalulu stroked a glorious chance wide of the target.

That seemed to spark PSG into life, and by the 20-minute mark, the defending champions were ahead. The in-form Ousmane Dembele cut inside two defenders from the right and expertly placed his shot in the bottom corner to open the scoring in style.

Now in their groove, it took the visitors less than three minutes to double their advantage. After starting off the move by finding Nuno Mendes on the left, Kylian Mbappe got the end of the full-back’s pass with an exquisitely delicate flick into the far corner.

The game already looked beyond Lorient, but it still took a Gordon Banks-esque save from Gianluigi Donnarumma to prevent the hosts from reducing the arrears, as the Italian incredibly scooped Tiemoue Bakayoko’s header off the goalline.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

If the contest wasn’t already over before the interval, Lorient’s reserved nature following the restart left them with no chance of staging a comeback. And by the hour mark, a piece of utter genius from Mbappe put PSG out of sight.

Up against the byline on the left, the Frenchman toyed with Nathaniel Adjei, turning him inside and out before breezing past the defender and squaring to Dembele, who couldn’t miss from point-blank range.

Limiting the damage on their goal difference was now the hosts’ main objective, and a consolation strike from Mohamed Bamba, whose powerful header burst through the hands of a despairing Donnarumma, certainly helped in that respect.

Much to Luis Enrique’s frustration, that led to a wave of late Lorient pressure, though Mbappé soon put that to bed with another sumptuous finish to restore the visitors’ three-goal advantage.

PSG now sit within touching distance of the title, as an Monaco slip-up against Lille later on – or a victory in their next outing – would seal another Ligue 1 crown for the Parisians. Lorient, meanwhile, are hanging onto their status in the division as they sit three points from safety with just four games remaining.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lorient - PSG player ratings
Lorient - PSG player ratingsFlashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1LorientPSG
Related Articles
Title-chasing PSG ready for tough game at Lorient, says boss Luis Enrique
Maitland-Niles penalty sees Lyon beat Brest in 16th minute of injury time
Ramos brace helps PSG thrash sorry Lyon in Ligue 1 despite resting star man Mbappe
Show more
Football
First-half Semenyo strike enough for 10-man Bournemouth to beat Wolves
Mateta brace sees Crystal Palace comfortably dispatch Newcastle
Bruno Fernandes on fire as Man Utd beat Blades in six-goal thriller
Atalanta into Coppa Italia final after late surge against stubborn Fiorentina
Liverpool's title dream in tatters as Everton win Merseyside derby
Nice battle back against Marseille to keep up Champions League push
Monaco keep title race alive with narrow victory over Lille
Xavi walks back on decision to leave Barcelona at end of season
What Liverpool fans can expect from 'football maniac' Arne Slot
Most Read
Mark Selby considering retirement after 'pathetic' World Championship exit
What Liverpool fans can expect from 'football maniac' Arne Slot
Threatening Abramovich ally would be 'suicide', football agent tells London court
Mark Williams knocked out of the Crucible's first round by Si Jiahui

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings