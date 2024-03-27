Lyon power past Benfica to reach Women's Champions League semis

Lyon scored four goals in the second leg of their quarter-final against Benfica
Lyon scored four goals in the second leg of their quarter-final against Benfica
AFP
Lyon progressed to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League on Wednesday after brushing aside Benfica 4-1 courtesy of a brace from Delphine Cascarino and a Kadidiatou Diani strike.

Leading 2-1 on aggregate after the first-leg, eight-times titleholders Lyon bettered that score at the Groupama Stadium to claim the tie 6-2.

Marie-Yasmine Alidou equalised minutes after Cascarino's opener at the end of the first half, but the 27-year-old hit a second shortly after half-time before a late Diani goal and an own goal gave Lyon a comfortable victory.

Lyon created several good early chances but failed to find a way past Lena Pauels in the Benfica goal until the 43rd minute.

Cascarino gave Lyon a two-goal buffer on aggregate when Eugenie Le Sommer chased down an underhit backpass, won her challenge with Pauels and then had the presence of mind to lay the ball back to the French international, who duly finished with a delightful chip over the stranded 'keeper and two retreating defenders.

But Benfica struck back instantly to bring the deficit back to one goal when Alidou bundled home Lucia Alves' cross, following a sublime defence-splitting pass from deep by Kika Nazareth.

Lyon made two changes at half-time, and the move soon paid off when Cascarino doubled up with a fine individual effort six minutes into the second half. Picking the ball up in midfield, she drove forward before unleashing a powerful shot from outside the area.

One minute into added-time, Diani tucked away Lindsey Horan's knockdown in the box to cement Lyon's spot in the semi-finals, and the margin of victory then became even greater five minutes later when Diani miscontrolled the ball and it rebounded off Catarina Amado and into her own net.

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

