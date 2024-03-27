Derby Week: Lille and Lens - the two cities who battle for the north of France

When you think of Ligue 1, you think of Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille, Lyon and AS Monaco. However, two big clubs from the north of the country, from the cities of Lille and Lens, also have great history in France.

When they play each other, it is not only about winning three points, but also about the prestige of being the best team in the region.

Historically, the rivalry also lies in the class struggle between the rich middle class and the poor miners. The Derby of the North is one of the most interesting and lively in France.

Lille is one of the largest cities in France. The entire area (which it shares with, for example, the cycling-famous Roubaix) has more than a million people, and the city itself has about a quarter of a million. It lies on the Belgium borde, is home to three universities and has historically been a centre of commerce and culture. It is described as modern, cosmopolitan and open to the world.

By contrast, Lens, just 35 kilometres to the south, has a population of 32,000. Compared to Lille, it has different historical, economic and social roots. It is the centre of the vast Nord-Pas-de-Calais coal basin and is therefore a mining, industrial town.

Both Lille and Lens have a (smaller) rival in Valenciennes, currently in Ligue 2. P3K / Google Earth

The last coal mine in Lens ceased operations in 1986 and the two towns are no longer so far apart economically and sociologically. Nowadays, the rivalry manifests itself mainly on the field, during the Derby du Nord (Derby of the North).

Three years ago, Lille managed to break PSG's domination to win a famous league title. Lens also challenged PSG last season, finishing second by just one point. In the current season, both clubs are vying for European football and once again having successful campaigns.

Dogs, blood and gold

The mining past is still evident in Lens' logo. Its emblem depicts a black tower and the club's colours, and consequently the team's nickname is also linked to coal mining. The red colour refers to the hard work of mining "for blood", while the yellow (gold) symbolises the fact that coal was as valuable as gold for Lens and the whole region.

As for Lille, their most famous nickname, which has been used for over 100 years and is reflected graphically in the club logo, is Les Dogues (The Dogs). The large dog is meant to represent strength, aggressiveness and commitment to the club from the players.

Lille is renowned for nurturing young footballers as well as having excellent scouting. Among the most famous products of its academy are Lucas Digne, Benjamin Pavard and Belgians Eden Hazard and Divock Origi.

Players such as Mike Maignan, Gabriel, Sven Botman, Idrissa Gueye, Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen and Jonathan David are among the great players that have developed at Lille in recent times.

Canadian striker Jonathan David is currently one of the strongest Dog in the LOSC squad. He transferred to Lille in 2020 from Belgian side Ghent. losc.fr.

Lille has won six league titles in its history. The first two, which came in 1914 and 1933, were whilst they were still called Olympique Lillois - one of the clubs whose merger in 1944 created today's team. In 2011, the Doges won the double, winning the Coupe de France and Ligue 1. One of the key players in their defence was then Czech international David Rozehnal.

Their rivals RC Lens also won a league and cup double in 1998 when Vladimir Smicer was a Lens player. In the 21st century, Lens has been relegated to the second division several times. Since 2020 however, they have been back among the elite, reguarly finishing inside the top four.

The overall balance of the Derby du Nord is slightly in Lille's favour. Lille has won 45 derbies, whilst Lens have won 37 and 36 have ended in a draw. The rivals have have drawn the last two meetings 1-1.

What will outcome be of the 119th derby between Lille and Lens? The match, which will surely be watched in Lille by a sold out Stade Pierre-Mauroy , is scheduled to kick-off on Friday March 29th at 21:00 CET.

Other derbies of the week

Thursday March 28th

Colombia - Primera A

Millonarios - Independiente Santa Fe

Clasico Bogotano

Bogota, the capital of Colombia, is home to eight million people. The population of the metropolis is basically divided into two halves - the Millonarios and Santa Fe. The Clasico Bogotano, or Clasico Capitalino, is the most traditional Colombian derby.

Friday March 29th

Ireland - Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers - Bohemians FC

Dublin derby

This is the biggest derby in Irish football. As well as being based in the capital, both clubs are among the most successful teams in Republic of Ireland. Shamrock top the historical tables in terms of titles. They have been Irish champions 21 times. In the 2023 season they won their fourth consecutive title. Bohemian FC has won the Irish title 11 times (most recently in 2009).

Northern Ireland - Irish Cup

Glentoran - Linfield

Big Two derby

Belfast's Glentoran and Linfield are the two biggest clubs in Northern Ireland. The "Big Two" derby, sometimes called the "Bel Clasico" (Belfast Clasico) has had more meetings than anyone else in the world. This fixture in the Irish Cup final will be encounter number 647.

Saturday March 30th

Japan - J1 League

Kawasaki Frontale - FC Tokyo

Tamagawa Clasico

Kawasaki is one of the cities that make up what is known as Greater Tokyo, the largest conurbation in the world with a population of 40 million people. The football clubs Kawasaki Frontale and FC Tokyo share a rivalry, named after the Tama River (Tamagawa in Japanese).

Sweden - Superettan

Sundsvall - Ostersund

Norrlandsderbyt (Norrland derby)

Ostersund is best known for biathlon, but in the summer the attention of local sports fans turns to the football derby against Sundsvall. The two cities lie 180 kilometres apart in central Sweden. The derby will kick off the new Superettan season, Sweden's second division.

Germany - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund

Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich's clash with Borussia Dortmund is the biggest match in German football. Bayern have won 33 Bundesliga titles. Borussia has won eight, the third most amount of titles in Germany.

1. FC Nuremberg has one more than them, but they last won the league in 1968 and currently operate in the second division.

Croatia - HNL

Hajduk Split - Dinamo Zagreb

Vjecni derby

Croatian football is dominated (historically and currently) by Dinamo from the capital Zagreb. Its biggest rival is Hajduk from the second largest city - Split. Both clubs are backed by large and fanatical fan groups: the Bad Blue Boys (Dinamo) and Torcida (Hajduk).

Switzerland - Super League

FC Basel - FC Zurich

Schweizer Klassiker

Basel and Zurich are among the most important cities in Switzerland. Both are located in the predominantly German-speaking part of the Alpine country. This alone is one of the reasons for their rivalry. Tensions and animosity between FC Basel and FC Zurich have increased significantly in the new millennium, especially in 2006 when the two clubs faced off in the last match of the league season with the title on the line.

Brazil - Campeonato Mineiro (National League)

Atletico Mineiro - Cruzeiro

Classico Mineiro

Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro are clubs from Belo Horizonte, the capital of the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. Their derby is referred to by the adjective mineiro, a so-called habitational name (demonym) for something that originates from Minas Gerais. Classico Mineiro has been played more than 500 times.

Brazil - Campeonato Cearense (State League)

Fortaleza - Ceara SC

Rei do Ceara

The Fortaleza club play in Brazil's top flight, while the Ceara SC play in the second division. However, within the Ceara state competition, they are the two biggest clubs that traditionally fight for the title. Both are based in the state's capital, Fortaleza. They have played almost 600 matches against each other.

Sunday March 31st

Netherlands - Eredivisie

FC Twente - Heracles Almelo

Twentse derby

The football-rich Dutch province of Overijssels hosts a big derby this weekened. FC Twente (currently third in the Eredivisie) and Heracles Almelo (14th) will play each other. The cities of Enschede and Almelo are only 30 kilometres apart in the east of the Netherlands.

Almere City - FC Volendam

Markermeer derby

There will be another derby in the Dutch Eredivisie this weekend. The teams from Almere and Volendam, which are located on opposite sides of Lake Markermeer north of Amsterdam, play each other. Both rivals are fighting to stay in the top flight.

France - Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille - Paris Saint-Germain

Le Classique

France's two biggest clubs and the only ones that have managed to win any of the European trophies (OM in the 1992/93 season of the first Champions League, PSG in the 1995/96 season of the Cup Winners' Cup). And also the teams with the highest number of French titles (PSG 11, OM 10).

It's not a derby in a geographical sense (the two cities are 750 kilometres apart), but the rivalry between them is huge. And not just because of the of the successful history of the two sides. The match is between two of France's biggest cities. In France, Le Classique is the battle of the north against the south.

Spain - LaLiga

Real Madrid - Athletic Bilbao

El Viejo Clasico

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao is referred to as El Viejo Clasico. For a long time, it was the most played match in Spanish football (until the El Viejo Clasico was surpassed by the El Clasico between Real and Barcelona in 2011).

Monday April 1

Belgium - Jupiler Pro League

Cercle Brugge - Club Brugge

Brugse stadsderby (Brugges city derby)

Club Brugge has been the most successful of the two Burgge clubs. Cercle, however, are currently having a great season. The Belgian league playoffs are about to start and the two city rivals will face off in the group stage. Fourth (Club Brugge) and fifth (Cercle), are just two points apart in the league.

Denmark - Superligaen

FC Copenhagen - Brondby Copenhagen

Slaget om Kobenhavn

FC Copenhagen and Brondby are the two best clubs in the capital and in Denmark as a whole. FC Copenhagen have 15 titles to their name, whilst Brondby have 11. However, Midtjylland is currently in first place in the Superligaen. Brondby is second with a one-point deficit and FC Copenhagen is three points behind in third place.

Ireland - Premier Division

Dundalk - Drogheda United

Louth derby

Outside of Cork and Dublin, Louth is the only county in Ireland to boast two Premier League clubs. Dundalk are historically the second best side in the country after Shamrock Rovers. They have won the league a total of 14 times (most recently in 2019). Drogheda have won one title which came in 2007.

Tuesday April 2nd

Germany - DFB Pokal (Cup)

1. FC Saarbrucken - 1. FC Kaiserslautern

Saar-Pfalz derby

The semi-final of the German Cup brings an interesting match, both because FC Saarbrucken are in the third-tier and knocked out Bayern, Frankfurt and Monchengladbach in the quarter-finals, but also because it is a derby. The two cities are less than 70 kilometres apart.

Portugal - Taca de Portugal (Cup)

Benfica - Sporting

Derbi da Capital

The Easter football weekened will be rounded off by the Lisbon derby in the semi-final of the Portuguese Cup second leg. Sporting won the first leg 2-1 at home. The two rivals are also currently fighting at the top of the league table.