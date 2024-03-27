Huge blow for Nigeria and Nantes as Moses Simon ruled out for rest of the season

Huge blow for Nigeria and Nantes as Moses Simon ruled out for rest of the season

Moses Simon has scored three goals in Ligue 1 for Nantes this season

Nantes have been dealt a major setback with the news that Moses Simon (28) will be out for the remainder of the season.

The winger sustained a fractured fibula during Nigeria's 2-0 friendly defeat to Mali, being forced off the field on a stretcher after a late challenge from goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa on the half-hour mark. Subsequently, he was replaced by Cyriel Dessers.

Simon's absence will be keenly felt by the Canaries, as he will now miss several crucial fixtures in the French top-flight while he focuses on his recovery to regain full fitness.

Nantes have said in a statement on the club’s official website: "Released shortly after the half-hour mark last night during the friendly match between Mali and Nigeria, Moses Simon sustained a serious injury while representing the Super Eagles.

"Following a collision with the Malian goalkeeper, Moses Simon was swiftly taken off the field on a stretcher. The Nantes striker was promptly transported to the hospital for further treatment.

"Subsequent medical examinations revealed a fracture of the fibula. Unfortunately, his absence is estimated to be several months. FC Nantes is committed to offering full support to the attacker and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Impact on Nantes and Nigeria

The absence of Moses Simon will undoubtedly be a significant setback for the struggling Ligue 1 side. He has been in excellent form for Nantes this season, contributing three goals and five assists in 22 appearances.

The winger will be unavailable as the Canaries continue their battle against relegation to the second tier. Nantes currently occupy the 16th spot in the league having accrued just 25 points from 26 outings.

Moses Simon's stats for Nantes this season Flashscore

Simon's versatility, offering options in both attack and defence, will be sorely missed by manager Antoine Kombouare.

On the international stage, he will also be unavailable for selection as Nigeria compete against South Africa, Benin Republic, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho in the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What has been said about the injury?

Former Nigeria international Solomon Kwambe expressed his sadness following the news and has wished the former Gent and Levante star a swift recovery, hoping for his speedy return to the field.

“It's truly disheartening to hear about Moses Simon's injury, especially considering his pivotal role both for the Super Eagles and his club in France,” Kwambe told Flashscore.

“His outstanding performances have rightfully attracted attention and speculation regarding a potential move to other clubs.

“Injuries are an unfortunate aspect of the game, but I'm optimistic that Moses will receive the best possible treatment in France and make a swift recovery.

“His absence will undoubtedly leave a void in the Super Eagles, and the national team selectors will face a challenge in finding a suitable replacement as we gear up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“I wish my brother a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the field performing at his best in no time.”

Nantes did not confirm a return date for the forward, but he is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks.