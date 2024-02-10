Kolo Muani on song as PSG overcome poor start to ease past Lille

Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat LOSC Lille 3-1 in Ligue 1, inflicting the 10th defeat from Les Dogues’ last 11 competitive visits to the Parc des Princes.

Lille could only have gained encouragement from the sight of Luis Enrique’s starting lineup for PSG, which was missing key players.

And that feeling was amplified just six minutes in, when Tiago Santos did brilliantly to beat Lucas Beraldo before delivering a cross that Fabian Ruiz failed to clear.

That error gifted the ball to Yusuf Yazici, allowing the Turkey international to score his 10th goal across all competitions this season. The lead only lasted four minutes though, as Randal Kolo Muani pickpocketed Alexsandro and teed up Goncalo Ramos for the simplest of finishes.

And Alexsandro was involved again when PSG took the lead shortly after the quarter-hour mark, as his attempted clearance diverted Fabian’s cross into the bottom corner.

Lucas Chevalier then went unpunished after his poor pass was cut out by Marco Asensio, and Les Dogues used that reprieve to settle back into proceedings as they continued to compete.

Both teams had opportunities before the break, but Yazıcı’s attempt looped into Navas’ grasp and Asensio’s strike was denied by Chevalier’s outstretched boot.

A mix-up between Benjamin André and Nabil Bentaleb gifted PSG another opening shortly after the restart, although Lille were let off again, with Asensio’s tame effort trickling towards Chevalier.

While Alexsandro’s struggles persisted, as Nordi Mukiele got behind him and saw an attempt denied by Chevalier, Lille were also getting occasional glimpses of their own, with Edon Zhegrova’s effort being deflected wide by Lucas Beraldo.

Any hope of a comeback from the visitors was quashed when Bradley Barcola beat Ismaily and cut the ball back for a Kolo Muani tap in, as PSG rubber-stamped their 16th consecutive match unbeaten, setting the perfect tone for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Sociedad.

Lille still sit fourth in Ligue 1 for now, but they have now won just one of their last seven Ligue 1 away matches – a travel sickness that will need to be cured soon if Les Dogues are to fulfil their own European hopes.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain)

