Lille score last-gasp goal to claim draw against Paris Saint-Germain

LOSC Lille snatched a late 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain thanks to Jonathan David’s 94th-minute equaliser, which extended Les Dogues’ unbeaten run to 15 matches across all competitions.

Both sides came into the match with positive runs of form as Lille were unbeaten in 14 games and PSG with just one defeat in their last 12.

The home side got off to the better start with Edon Zhegrova in particular looking the most dangerous. The Kosovan international fashioned two quick-fire chances in the space of a minute around the quarter-hour mark, both from individual runs into the box, but each time his chances flashed narrowly wide.

Les Parisiens began to grow into the game and have more of an influence as the half went on as Ousmane Dembélé came close to breaking the deadlock after being picked out by Lee Kang-in but Dembélé drove his effort narrowly past the far post.

Neither side managed to create any clear-cut chances before HT in what was a subdued end to the half.

Les Dogues came out after the break playing more positively but again could not test Arnau Tenas in the PSG goal, whilst the away side dominated possession with almost two-thirds of the ball but also failed to turn their domination into goalscoring chances.

That all changed on the hour mark though when Bafodé Diakité made a rash challenge on Lucas Hernández in the box, resulting in a penalty for the away side. Kylian Mbappé, who had a quiet evening up until now, stepped up and buried the spot-kick to give the Parisians the lead.

Lille improved after falling behind and did net within 10 minutes when Angel Gomes played in Yusuf Yazıcı, who buried his finish but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Luis Enrique’s men looked like they were going to see out the victory until the 94th minute when substitute David followed up on a rebound to nod in from close range and secure an important draw.

That point sees Les Dogues move up into the top four, whilst PSG remain five points ahead of second-place AS Monaco.

