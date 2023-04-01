Lille score last-gasp goal to claim draw against Paris Saint-Germain

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Lille score last-gasp goal to claim draw against Paris Saint-Germain
Lille score last-gasp goal to claim draw against Paris Saint-Germain
PSG were held to a draw
PSG were held to a draw
Profimedia
LOSC Lille snatched a late 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain thanks to Jonathan David’s 94th-minute equaliser, which extended Les Dogues’ unbeaten run to 15 matches across all competitions.

Both sides came into the match with positive runs of form as Lille were unbeaten in 14 games and PSG with just one defeat in their last 12.

The home side got off to the better start with Edon Zhegrova in particular looking the most dangerous. The Kosovan international fashioned two quick-fire chances in the space of a minute around the quarter-hour mark, both from individual runs into the box, but each time his chances flashed narrowly wide. 

Match stats
Statsperform

Les Parisiens began to grow into the game and have more of an influence as the half went on as Ousmane Dembélé came close to breaking the deadlock after being picked out by Lee Kang-in but Dembélé drove his effort narrowly past the far post.

Neither side managed to create any clear-cut chances before HT in what was a subdued end to the half.

Les Dogues came out after the break playing more positively but again could not test Arnau Tenas in the PSG goal, whilst the away side dominated possession with almost two-thirds of the ball but also failed to turn their domination into goalscoring chances.

That all changed on the hour mark though when Bafodé Diakité made a rash challenge on Lucas Hernández in the box, resulting in a penalty for the away side. Kylian Mbappé, who had a quiet evening up until now, stepped up and buried the spot-kick to give the Parisians the lead.

PSG celebrate taking the lead
Profimedia

Lille improved after falling behind and did net within 10 minutes when Angel Gomes played in Yusuf Yazıcı, who buried his finish but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Luis Enrique’s men looked like they were going to see out the victory until the 94th minute when substitute David followed up on a rebound to nod in from close range and secure an important draw.

That point sees Les Dogues move up into the top four, whilst PSG remain five points ahead of second-place AS Monaco.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballLillePSGLigue 1
Related Articles
Luis Enrique optimistic that Paris Saint Germain can get even better
PSG keeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for kicking Le Havre's Casimir
Kolo Muani gets Paris St-Germain over the line against Nantes in Ligue 1
Show more
Football
Real Madrid sweep past Villarreal to go top of LaLiga as Jude Bellingham scores again
Football Tracker: Lille peg PSG back, Inter Milan and Real Madrid both secure wins
Updated
Inter Milan stretch lead at top of Serie A with impressive win at Lazio
Three big talking points from the Premier League this weekend
Bayern Munich ease past Stuttgart as relentless Harry Kane bags brace
Unai Emery vows to tackle indiscipline after Boubacar Kamara sending off against Brentford
Liverpool 'utterly condemn' damage to Manchester United team bus
Virgil van Dijk slams Manchester United's caution after Liverpool draw
Bayer Leverkusen continue title charge with thumping victory over Frankfurt
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lille peg PSG back, Inter Milan and Real Madrid both secure wins
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Seething Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play
Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz send Arsenal top with win over Brighton

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings