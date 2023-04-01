Manchester City women sign highly rated Dutch international Roord from Wolfsburg

Roord played a major part in Wolfsburg's run to the women's Champions League final last season.

Manchester City have signed Dutch midfielder Jill Roord (26) from VfL Wolfsburg on a three-year deal, the Women's Super League side said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old, who has been capped 86 times and won the 2017 Women's Euros, played for Arsenal from 2019-2021 and said she was excited to return to England.

"I have always thought that this was a fantastic club with lots of quality, and I'm super excited to start here," Roord said in a statement.

"I really like the way that they play, and I feel that it suits me perfectly ... It's a young side with plenty of potential, which is very important to me."

Roord helped Wolfsburg reach the Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona. She scored 31 goals in 69 appearances for Wolfsburg in all competitions.

Roord will join with City after the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand which ends on August 20th.