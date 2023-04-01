Messi, Mbappe & Haaland named finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Messi, Mbappe & Haaland named finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Messi, Mbappe & Haaland named finalists for FIFA Best Men's Player award
Messi recently won the Ballon d'Or
Messi recently won the Ballon d'Or
Reuters
Lionel Messi (36), Kylian Mbappe (24) and Erling Haaland (23) are the three finalists for the FIFA 2023 Best Men's Player award, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

Norwegian Haaland helped Manchester City win three major trophies, the Champions League, English Premier League and FA Cup last season.

Messi secured the award in 2022 after guiding Argentina to World Cup victory. Following that success, he clinched the Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain alongside Mbappe before making a move to the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami.

The shortlist for the women's best player includes two 2023 World Cup champions, Aitana Bonmati and Jennifer Hermoso from Spain, alongside Linda Caicedo, who represents Colombia.

The winners will be announced on January 15th in London, England.

Mentions
FootballHaaland Erling BrautMessi LionelMbappe KylianHermoso JeniferBonmati AitanaCaicedo LindaArgentinaManchester CityPSGInter Miami
Related Articles
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or
Mbappe, Bellingham, Haaland and Vinicius - Who is ready to claim football's throne?
Bellingham, Haaland and more: The Ballon d'Or's greatest generation, so long as it survives
Show more
Football
Conference League roundup: Dinamo do enough to ensure European run continues
Europa League roundup: Rangers and Sparta both win to send Real Betis to the Conference
Steve Cooper vows to hold his nerve amid Nottingham Forest's dip in form
Ankaragucu president given permanent ban for punching referee in Super Lig
Conference League roundup: Legia secure knockout spot with AZ win, Fenerbahce advance
Europa League roundup: Royale Union SG beat Liverpool but Toulouse edge through
Welch to become Premier League's first female referee for Fulham vs Burnely
Updated
UCL Team of the Group Stage: Bellingham the best as veterans make up core of defence
Arsenal's Arteta avoids punishment for Newcastle comments
Most Read
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Champions League Round of 16: When is the draw and which teams have qualified?
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings